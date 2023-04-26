VALDESE - Valdese Community Affairs and the Historic Valdese Foundation will celebrate the season at the annual Spring Craft Market on Saturday, April 29.

The public is invited to browse more than 80 specialty craft and artisan vendors on Temple Field behind the Old Rock School.

“Just a few weeks ahead of Mother’s Day, this FREE event is the perfect opportunity to find a gift for Mom,” said the release from Valdese Community Affairs.

The Spring Craft Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and feature an extensive variety of handmade craft vendors, including pottery, apparel, home décor, yard art, homemade candles, all-natural bath and body products, leather goods, wood working, jewelry and more. Each vendor offers something entirely unique.

Enjoy the musical stylings of local folk bands Lost Wages and The Brothers’ Cooperative while browsing the rows of vendors.

Food trucks Hot Shots Espresso and Dig’n Dogs & BBQ will be at the event, as well as Waldensian Style Wines, which will be selling its famous “Brenda’s Peach Bellini.”

This is the third year the event has been held outdoors, with vendor and event attendee numbers continuing to grow each season. Kid’s activities include sidewalk chalk, Cornhole and bubble machines.

Spring Market attendees are encouraged to continue their shopping in downtown Valdese, with several unique shops and boutiques to explore. Valdese is also home to 10 locally owned restaurants. From options ranging from authentic Mexican cuisine to an old fashioned diner burger and fries, there is something for every set of taste buds in Valdese.

The Spring Craft Market acts as a kick-off to a spring/summer event calendar in Valdese, including the Family Friday Nights Summer Concert Series, Independence Day Celebration and the 48th Annual Waldensian Festival.

For more information on Valdese events and attractions, go to www.visitvaldese.com or call 828-874-6774 for more information. Follow the Town of Valdese on Facebook or visit its Instagram page @valdesenc for more event updates.