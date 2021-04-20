Spring craft market moved to May

VALDESE – The town of Valdese has moved the date and location of its Spring Craft Market to make it a safer experience for shoppers.

The show, which normally takes place in April, will now take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 22, and has been moved to the grounds of the Old Rock School at 400 W. Main St. in Valdese instead of inside the building. The event is free.

The craft market has been a popular attraction in Valdese for a decade, said Morrissa Angi, director of community affairs and tourism for the town.

“Years ago, the Old Rock School was rented out for an annual Christmas craft show by a private citizen,” Angi said. “The public was greatly disappointed when the event had to be canceled.

"So, in 2011, the town of Valdese Community Affairs Department revived the event as a fundraiser for the Historic Valdese Foundation. The response was so tremendous that in 2018, the department decided to host a spring show after the amount of encouragement from the public and vendors alike. Both shows have been a strong anchor in the annual event calendar for the town of Valdese. (In) 2019, the Christmas show expanded again to a two-day event and to the Rock School Art Foundation art galleries.”