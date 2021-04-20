Spring craft market moved to May

VALDESE – The town of Valdese has moved the date and location of its Spring Craft Market to make it a safer experience for shoppers.
The show, which normally takes place in April, will now take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 22, and has been moved to the grounds of the Old Rock School at 400 W. Main St. in Valdese instead of inside the building. The event is free.
The craft market has been a popular attraction in Valdese for a decade, said Morrissa Angi, director of community affairs and tourism for the town.
“Years ago, the Old Rock School was rented out for an annual Christmas craft show by a private citizen,” Angi said. “The public was greatly disappointed when the event had to be canceled.
"So, in 2011, the town of Valdese Community Affairs Department revived the event as a fundraiser for the Historic Valdese Foundation. The response was so tremendous that in 2018, the department decided to host a spring show after the amount of encouragement from the public and vendors alike. Both shows have been a strong anchor in the annual event calendar for the town of Valdese. (In) 2019, the Christmas show expanded again to a two-day event and to the Rock School Art Foundation art galleries.”
The town moved the date of this year’s craft market and moved it outdoors in the hopes that gathering restrictions imposed in response to the coronavirus pandemic will ease enough by then to allow for a larger crowd. The show will be held rain or shine.
Shoppers will find a variety of locally made crafts, including wooden home décor, pottery, wreaths, yard art and jewelry, made by more than 50 vendors that will be represented at the show. Members of Valdese First Baptist Church will hold a bake sale onsite during the event.
In addition, the Piedmont and Western Railroad Club will offer tours of its large train set display in the basement of the Old Rock School while the craft show is going on.
Those who visit the craft market are “strongly encouraged” to wear masks and practice social distancing. Angi said that craft vendors’ booths will be placed 10 feet apart from each other, and sanitation stations will be provided at each lane of vendors.
She encouraged people to stop by the craft market to find beautiful, handmade gifts for themselves, family members or friends.
“This event is truly fun for all involved,” Angi said. “Whether you are shopping for friends and family or looking to splurge on yourself, this event is a great way to find those one of a kind items. We are proud to host these successful events for our community to enjoy and to help support the efforts of both the Historic Valdese Foundation and the Rock School Arts Foundation each year.”
