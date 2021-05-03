Spring wedding celebration to feature fairy tale theme

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Many couples have shared their gratitude with Norman’s office for making their big day a special one.

“Couples and families are very appreciative for our wedding events as it helps them financially,” Norman said. “They are usually extremely surprised at our decorations and the level of detail we put into our events. We are often asked when our next wedding will be, because they are such a huge success in our community.”

Couples can register to get married at the event by calling 828-764-9340 and choosing option No. 6.

“There is not a deadline for registration; however, when the schedule/slots are full, we will start a wait list,” Norman said. “We anticipate ceremony times for this wedding event to fill up fast, so please make reservations early to guarantee your spot.”

In case of rain on the day of the event, the office will announce a rain date.

She encouraged local couples to take advantage of the opportunity.

“We are proud to say that couples look forward to our wedding events, and in the past, we have been blessed to have very beautiful weddings and community participation,” Norman said. “We work very hard to make sure every detail is covered, make our brides feel special and to create a very special wedding they will remember. We are honored to share this day with them and look forward to serving them!”

