Spring wedding celebration to feature fairy tale theme

Couples looking for a special, yet economical way to be married this spring have a great opportunity, thanks to the Burke County Register of Deeds office.
The office will offer a spring wedding event from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 13, in a decorated courtyard on the grounds of the Burke County Courthouse at 201 S. Green St. in Morganton for the first 16 couples who register in advance, said Stephanie Norman, Burke County register of deeds.
The cost of the event is $90 per couple, which includes a certified copy of the marriage license, officiant services, flowers, decorations, music, refreshments, a photo minisession and a keepsake gift from the register of deeds’ office. The decorations will reflect a “Happily Ever After” fairy tale wedding theme.
Norman and her staff have provided these wedding events periodically for the last five years for couples who might otherwise not be able to afford an elaborate wedding. She said that the coronavirus pandemic has made it even more difficult for couples to celebrate their unions.
“COVID-19 has continued to impact wedding venues in North Carolina into spring, and we are able to offer our wedding events as safe alternatives for couples wanting to get married,” Norman said. “We hope that this event will not only continue to provide financial relief for couples wanting to get married, but make it easier for them as well. Our recurrent goal is to provide a beautiful wedding day for couples wanting to get married.”
Many couples have shared their gratitude with Norman’s office for making their big day a special one.
“Couples and families are very appreciative for our wedding events as it helps them financially,” Norman said. “They are usually extremely surprised at our decorations and the level of detail we put into our events. We are often asked when our next wedding will be, because they are such a huge success in our community.”
Couples can register to get married at the event by calling 828-764-9340 and choosing option No. 6.
“There is not a deadline for registration; however, when the schedule/slots are full, we will start a wait list,” Norman said. “We anticipate ceremony times for this wedding event to fill up fast, so please make reservations early to guarantee your spot.”
In case of rain on the day of the event, the office will announce a rain date.
She encouraged local couples to take advantage of the opportunity.
“We are proud to say that couples look forward to our wedding events, and in the past, we have been blessed to have very beautiful weddings and community participation,” Norman said. “We work very hard to make sure every detail is covered, make our brides feel special and to create a very special wedding they will remember. We are honored to share this day with them and look forward to serving them!”
