Staff members receive military award

Edmund Long, a U.S. Army Reserve Sergeant First Class and director of environmental services at the North Carolina School for the Deaf, nominated NCSD Director Mark Patrick and NCSD Facilities Director Steve Watts with a Patriot Award in September 2020.

The award is given to supervisors to recognize employers who support their Guard and Reserve employees. It is awarded through the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, a Department of Defense program established in 1972 to promote cooperation and understanding between Reserve Component Service members and their civilian employers.

Patrick and Watts received their Patriot Awards on Jan. 19 in a Zoom conference that the majority of the school attended.

Long began his career at NCSD in February 2013. “Eddie,” as he is known around NCSD’s campus, began his military career as a field artilleryman with the Army in 1990. He deployed to Southwest Asia three times and has been stationed in Germany, Korea and across the U.S. Now serving in the Army Reserves, he has been deployed twice. The most recent deployment was to Iraq and Saudi Arabia for 10 months in 2017.

This is the second time Long has nominated his supervisors since being employed at the school. Watts received his first award in 2017 while Long was deployed.