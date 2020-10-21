Stakeholders meet in person to review maps, ideas

CONNELLY SPRINGS — After three online meetings for municipality and county managers, planners, development leaders and others, the stakeholders of the Catawba River Trail were able to meet in person.
Outside at the Connelly Springs outdoor pavilion, the 25 attendees were finally able to physically point to locations on large printed maps and share ideas. Thanks to the Western Piedmont Council of Governments’ study, it is clear the trail is feasible, with the majority of the trail on the water.
Since the start, stakeholders have taken time to learn more about the trail planning process, check who owns parcels along the route, and think about what landmarks to target. The next step is for municipalities to create a list of action items to move their section of trail forward. Some areas are ready to dig trail and some are still figuring out exactly where the trail will go. This is a normal part of building a regional trail that will be built section by section.
One example of an action item is that the town of Rhodhiss will need to meet with Duke Energy and the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission regarding hikers crossing the Rhodhiss Boat Access on Weaver Lane. Duke Energy owns the property and NCWRC manages it. Another item is that verbal permission has been granted from two landowners east of Valdese Lakeside Park, but legal trail easements need to be drafted and signed.
Dr. Bryant Lindsey, board member of the Overmountain Victory Trail Association, and Connelly Springs Town Administrator Tamara Brooks discussed several ideas for Connelly Springs, including building a park on Tomlinson Loop.
The town purchased 68 acres from the family of the late David Thompson of Valdese. The town would like to create a recreational space on the property, located at 1170 Tomlinson Loop, that would include a memorial to Thompson, who died in 2016. The hope for the recreational park, once built, is that it would then be connected to the future Catawba River Trail System.
Lindsey is excited about the Catawba River Trail and described the path as a “string of pearls,” with each park being a pearl along the route. Lindsey said connecting parks is a critical element in trail planning and its success. The proposed trail route will venture by a park in each town along the way.
