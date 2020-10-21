Stakeholders meet in person to review maps, ideas

CONNELLY SPRINGS — After three online meetings for municipality and county managers, planners, development leaders and others, the stakeholders of the Catawba River Trail were able to meet in person.

Outside at the Connelly Springs outdoor pavilion, the 25 attendees were finally able to physically point to locations on large printed maps and share ideas. Thanks to the Western Piedmont Council of Governments’ study, it is clear the trail is feasible, with the majority of the trail on the water.

Since the start, stakeholders have taken time to learn more about the trail planning process, check who owns parcels along the route, and think about what landmarks to target. The next step is for municipalities to create a list of action items to move their section of trail forward. Some areas are ready to dig trail and some are still figuring out exactly where the trail will go. This is a normal part of building a regional trail that will be built section by section.

