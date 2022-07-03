Stanley Thermos memories - Burke County Notebook

I just pulled my dad’s old Thermos off of the back porch to put his now decaf coffee in, to keep it semi-fresh and warm.

It’s dinged up from his winter trips. The snow machine runs, Ski-doos, Polaris — you know, those Alaska snow-gos, aka snow mobiles, not the things that blow manmade snow onto ski slopes in the south. The snow machine mini-trips where he pulled the sled behind the Ski-doo with the Malamute-Husky mixed breeds chained to the sled’s side rails. That team he never quite managed to run anywhere but on the river in front of the village.

He flew other Bureau of Indian Affairs teachers on moose hunting trips in his Maule M5 single engine plane, because he could transport them to the best hunting grounds and fly them and the carcass and rack back to their respective villages. The summer fishing trips to remote lakes in the Tikchik Lake system in southwest Alaska, sometimes with his children along and one of a slew of the BIA family, other teaching couples we met in the 21 years we lived there. Well, the parents did. I only lived in Alaska close to 13 years. Or sometimes the “I just gotta get away from the six females in my one bathroom house” bug would hit, and he’d escape into the Alaskan skies to just fly, and that Thermos full of stand-a-spoon-up-in-it coffee always seemed to be tucked by his side.

My dad had the keys to the school and their toilets as the principal/teacher. All day, he had access to the percolator coffee, just a quick trip down the school hallway and straight across the raised wooden sidewalk to our front door. No thermos needed.

I’m not sure if he taught more than arts classes when he was my principal. I learned to throw very ugly vases, which promptly collapsed because the clay was too wet, as well as chunky coffee mugs with uncomfortable handles. I think one of my “masterpieces” exploded in the kiln and took out a bunch of my classmates’ work. Oops.

There are so many memories I have of camping trips with my dad, my sisters (at least one or three, depending on who was in boarding high school or staying with an aunt or my dad’s cousin’s ex-wife) and the village boys my dad took along to even out the boy-to-girl ratio. We girls never went camping just with our dad. We’d head downstream on the Kuskokwim River, dodging sandbars and trying not to navigate down the wrong sloughs so we wouldn’t have to backtrack. Or up the river, past the villagers’ fish camps. The Thermos was tucked in between the gunwale and the gas can.

My nephew wanted to take my dad’s Thermos with him when he went to Michigan for aviation mechanic and flight school. I told him he couldn’t take my dad’s, but that I’d give him my small but well-traveled Stanley Thermos. It sat in my old Tacoma on the horrific trip from the Pacific Northwest when I moved back from Oregon in 1998. And it moved with me to Mitchell County, then Tappahannock, Virginia before the last three moves back to and around North Carolina, before I settled at the property my sisters and I own out by Lake James. He has yet to earn the rights to the big, ole Stanley Thermos of my childhood memories.

A.C. Leming is a published poet and essayist and member of the Morganton Writer’s Group. Her mother, Linda D. Edwards, also was a member and wrote articles for Burke County Notebook more than a decade ago before her death in 2012.