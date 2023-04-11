It’s something that state and local officials say is lacking but necessary, and Burke County natives are coming back home to try to fill the gap.

The Valdese Town Council last week voted to lease a small parcel of land to Foothills Broadband for $500 a month for a year to provide broadband internet to the area. The property is located at 204 Janavel Ave., across from the town’s current public safety building.

Jodi and Zachary Chiz plan to start the project later this month, Zachary Chiz told the town council on Thursday at the end of its budget workshop.

Both he and his wife Jodi grew up in the area but had to move away for work, he said. He’s a civil engineer and worked for Corning until recently. He said he left his job to make his plans happen.

Zachary Chiz, 33, showed the council the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) broadband map of the area.

“This is a fiber map of Valdese — zero percent coverage,” Chiz said. “There is no one here providing fiber internet, and fiber is the way of the future for this technology.”

Many internet customers in the area are currently getting their internet service through a coax cable, he explained. He said instead of multiple houses being connected through a cable line, fiber is dedicated to a house.

Chiz explained what many people are currently receiving with their internet service is 100/20 Mbps. That means a consumer is getting 100 megabytes per second on uploads and 20 megabytes per second on downloads.

“When you have a symmetrical (fiber) network, it advances technologies in the house,” Chiz said. “In the next five to seven years, you're gonna see medical advancements that we've never seen before, and it's gonna be phenomenal. It's gonna save lives.”

But with internet service in the area, Valdese residents don’t have access to fiber internet, he said. Most of the rest of the state has fiber internet, but there are pockets, such as Valdese and the foothills region, that don’t, Chiz said.

“So I'm showing you this because I want this to be an alarm. This, to me, is not okay,” Chiz said. “If you want my demographic to move back here, internet is a big part of our lives. It has to be available.”

While the internet has become part of people’s daily lives, it really became indispensable during the COVID-19 pandemic. People used it more to communicate with loved ones, see their doctors, work, go to school, shop for food, clothes and other items, entertainment and to connect with the outside world during the pandemic.

And it doesn’t appear people are reverting back to their pre-pandemic habits when it comes to how they use the internet.

As for cost, Chiz said to get 100/100 Mbps will be $65 a month. The next step up is 1 gigabyte (1,000/1,000 Mbps) for $95 a month and then 2 gigabyte (2,000/2,000) for $115 a moth, he said.

“So the best part about why we want to offer a 2 gig internet now, in the next five to seven years you're gonna see people needing 5 to 10 gig internet at their house for medical advancements,” Chiz said. “You're gonna be able to bring in a machine that will give a scan of your body, and that needs to have internet that’s capable of doing that in the next five to seven years. That machine already exists in Japan. And the homes already have 10 gig internet in Japan. It's coming to United States, and it's going to revolutionize how we maintain and take care of our elderly and how we maintain and take care of family that is distant.”

Chiz said they want to start with downtown Valdese with their fiber network and then spread out like a spiderweb, reaching Drexel, rural Valdese, Rutherford College and Connelly Springs and then move down NC 18 toward Shelby by the end of the year.

The learn more, visit the company’s website at www.foothillsbroadband.net.