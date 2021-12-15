State budget includes money for new Burke emergency training center

The state’s two-year budget recently ratified and signed by Gov. Roy Cooper includes millions of dollars for a new emergency training center in Burke County.
The budget allocates $15 million for the Western Piedmont Community College regional emergency training center. The budget says the funding is via a grant to WPCC to construct a state-of-the-art fire emergency services training center on the Catawba River.
The current fire training center is located at 150 Coal Chute Road in Morganton.
Sandy Hoilman, vice president for administrative services and chief financial officer for Western Piedmont Community College, said the location for the new regional emergency training center has yet to be determined as the college is still evaluating different sites.
She said the cost of the new center is currently budgeted at $15 million, with $7.5 million coming in fiscal year 2022 and $7.5 million in fiscal year 2023.
Hoilman said they hope to get a designer/architect on board within the next two months but construction or bids for the project won’t happen for at least six months.
Hoilman said a new center is needed to add new facilities that are not available in the region and expand offerings for the emergency services area.
She said state standards require emergency service fire students to train on a multi-story building. She said the current location is in a floodplain and the soil conditions make it expensive and structurally difficult to build.
Hoilman said the college is planning to add swiftwater rescue as another component to its training options, which means it would need to be located on or near a water source flowing faster than 1 knot (1.15 mph).
“This training would be available for professional rescue agencies, national park personnel, commercial river guides and private river runners,” Hoilman said in an email to The News Herald.
Hoilman said with a new location the college can continue exploring options to complement the economic development and educational ambitions of the community based on the project that began in 2015 developing re-use opportunities for the old Broughton Hospital campus, along with the entire 800-acre tract that encompasses WPCC, the NC School for the Deaf and the new North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics.
The reuse plan called for education, housing and hospitality components.
The plan also called for the site of the current emergency training center on Coal Chute Road to be turned into a large pond that would be part of a greenway through the property. In 2018, officials said that moving the training center would be the first thing that needs to happen to kick-start the project.
The plan also called for a Western NC Discovery Center, apartments, for which construction has already started, and two hotels.
In addition to the training center, the recently-approved state budget also includes money for community colleges throughout North Carolina for new construction or renovations and repairs to existing structures. Western Piedmont Community College was allocated $3,947,229 as part of the $400 million allocation for those items.
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute received $6,909,954 and Catawba Valley Community Colleges received $8,655,880 in the fund.