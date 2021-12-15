State budget includes money for new Burke emergency training center

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She said state standards require emergency service fire students to train on a multi-story building. She said the current location is in a floodplain and the soil conditions make it expensive and structurally difficult to build.

Hoilman said the college is planning to add swiftwater rescue as another component to its training options, which means it would need to be located on or near a water source flowing faster than 1 knot (1.15 mph).

“This training would be available for professional rescue agencies, national park personnel, commercial river guides and private river runners,” Hoilman said in an email to The News Herald.

Hoilman said with a new location the college can continue exploring options to complement the economic development and educational ambitions of the community based on the project that began in 2015 developing re-use opportunities for the old Broughton Hospital campus, along with the entire 800-acre tract that encompasses WPCC, the NC School for the Deaf and the new North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics.

The reuse plan called for education, housing and hospitality components.