Seven months after announcing J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center would be getting a new director, the state told center employees on Friday that its current director has decided to remain in the position.

In the letter to employees, Niki Ashmont, assistant director of developmental centers & Neuro-medical treatment centers, said Todd Drum would remain as director of the center. She said Drum has been pulling double duty as the director and as director of programming services.

In mid-December, Ashmont announced that Drum would be taking the job as director of programming services at JIRDC and step down as the center director.

“For those of you who have worked closely with Todd, you know that his passion is in working with the people who live there. He is relational and hands on and his decision to apply for this position is based on feeling one-step removed from this in his current capacity,” Ashmont said in December. “While I am somewhat saddened by his decision, I fully support this move and the opportunity for Todd to return to doing what he loves and what he excels at to fully benefit the people who live and work at JIRDC.”

In her email to employees on Friday, Ashmont said NCDHHS has interviewed several promising candidates for the director position but none were more qualified or committed than Drum.

The state posted the director job in December and posted it again in May with a recruitment pay range between $81,704 and $150,000. The annual salary range for the position is between $81,704 and $183,833.

The job posting said the preferred candidate for director would have a doctoral degree in special education, psychology, disability studies, or related field from an appropriately accredited institution and three years of broad management or administrative experience in services for people with intellectual/developmental disabilities.

It says a master’s degree in hospital administration, human services, nursing from an accredited institution and six years of experience in services for people with intellectual/developmental disabilities also would be accepted.

Drum’s educational background was not included in the email to employees.

As for the dual role as director of programming that Drum has been doing, Ashmont said Casey Baker has accepted the position.

“I am so excited to welcome Casey’s energy and organization to the Assistant Director position,” Ashmont said. “Her unique skillset will complement Todd well and I am confident that these two moves will ensure that we have a strong team going forward.”

Ashmont goes on to say that Baker started at the center in March 2021 as director of professional services. Ashmont said Baker has a degrees in business administration, occupational therapy and nursing.

She said they will begin recruiting for director of professional services position.

The center supports approximately 230 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities who have complex behavioral challenges and/or medical conditions. It has around 1,000 employees when fully staffed, the state says.