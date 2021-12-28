State COVID-19 positive rate rises more than 10%

COVID-19 cases across the state shot up more than 20% on Tuesday, and the number of hospitalizations in Burke County is increasing.
The Burke County Health Department said last week that its next COVID-19 update would be Monday, Dec. 27 but The News Herald did not receive an update Monday or by press time Tuesday. It’s unclear when the county’s COVID-19 dashboard was last updated.
Burke County’s COVID-19 dashboard reported 274 active cases on Thursday and 255 active cases as of Tuesday.
UNC Health Blue Ridge reported 13 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, with 12 of them being unvaccinated, and four of the patients were in the intensive care unit. On Thursday, the health system reported nine patients.
The health care system’s COVID-19 virtual hospital had 119 patients Tuesday, up from 92 patients on Thursday.
The county has reported a total of 277 deaths due to the virus since March 24, 2020.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,698 new cases with a daily percent positive rate of 21.9% on Tuesday, up from 10.4% on Thursday.
NCDHHS also reported 1,992 people hospitalized throughout the state and a total of 19,308 deaths from the virus, up from 19,233 total deaths on Thursday.
On Dec. 17, NCDHHS said that in the coming months the omicron variant is expected to cause the greatest surge in COVID-19 infections to date. Health officials said early evidence suggested that omicron variant is two to three times as contagious as the delta variant, making it four to six times as contagious as the original COVID-19 virus. The state said data collected showed more rapid waning of protection after the primary vaccination series than was seen with delta or other variants, although vaccines are still effective at preventing severe disease.
Local and state health officials have been pleading with residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and to get a booster shot if eligible.
Adults in the state who are fully vaccinated remains at 69% and adults who have had at least one dose is 74%, according to NCDHHS.
In Burke County, 45% of the population, which includes those 5 years old and up, are fully vaccinated and 47% have had at least one dose of a vaccine.
Multiple pharmacies throughout the county are administering vaccines, as well as the county health department.
Vaccination is now open to everyone 5 and older. Visit myspot.nc.gov to find a location. Call 828-764-9150 to schedule an appointment with the health department.
Those looking to get a booster shot must bring their vaccination card. If a person has lost their vaccination card, the health department must be able to verify their vaccination status with the state’s system.
For general questions about COVID-19, call the Burke County Public Information line at 828-764-9150 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at burkenc.org/COVID-19.