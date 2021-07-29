State employees ordered to be vaccinated or be tested

As COVID-19 cases have started an upward trend in Burke and across the state, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order Thursday requiring state employees to either get vaccinated or be tested for the virus.

The state employees have until Sept. 1 to get vaccinated. Those who don’t will have to wear a mask and get tested at least once a week, Cooper said. The order does not apply to educators, he said.

Cooper said the order will affect around 50,000 state employees.

Health care officials are encouraging people 12 years old and older to get vaccinated against the virus.

Chae Moore, Burke County Health Department public health educator, said 36% of the county’s population is fully vaccinated and 39% is partially vaccinated, which is still pretty low.

Moore said Thursday the county has 283 active cases, with a positivity rate of 5.2% and 13 people hospitalized. That brings the total number of cases the county has seen since March 2020 to 10,676.

Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge reported of the 13 people hospitalized in the county, three are in the intensive care unit and the COVID-19 virtual hospital has 61 patients.