State employees ordered to be vaccinated or be tested

As COVID-19 cases have started an upward trend in Burke and across the state, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order Thursday requiring state employees to either get vaccinated or be tested for the virus.
The state employees have until Sept. 1 to get vaccinated. Those who don’t will have to wear a mask and get tested at least once a week, Cooper said. The order does not apply to educators, he said.
Cooper said the order will affect around 50,000 state employees.
Health care officials are encouraging people 12 years old and older to get vaccinated against the virus.
Chae Moore, Burke County Health Department public health educator, said 36% of the county’s population is fully vaccinated and 39% is partially vaccinated, which is still pretty low.
Moore said Thursday the county has 283 active cases, with a positivity rate of 5.2% and 13 people hospitalized. That brings the total number of cases the county has seen since March 2020 to 10,676.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge reported of the 13 people hospitalized in the county, three are in the intensive care unit and the COVID-19 virtual hospital has 61 patients.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, said the Delta variant of the virus is more contagious
“There is only one way out of this pandemic and that is vaccination. Our trends are accelerating at an alarmingly fast rate and the highest rates of viral spread are happening in areas with low vaccination rates and among those who are not fully vaccinated,” Cohen said.
Cohen said people who are not vaccinated against the virus should continue to follow the three W's, which are wear a mask, wait 6 feet from others and wash hands often.
She said even those who are fully vaccinated should wear masks in large gatherings and not gather with unvaccinated people.
Cooper said he is encouraging K-12 students and teachers to wear a mask.
The Burke County Board of Education was expected to decide Thursday evening on what will be required when students return to classes in the fall. Cooper said he’s hoping more school systems will do the right thing and require masks.