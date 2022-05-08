State Historic Preservation Office begins architectural survey of Valdese

VALDESE — The North Carolina Historic Preservation Office announced Friday that it will conduct a comprehensive architectural survey of historic buildings, structures and sites in the Valdese town limits.

The survey will be conducted by Audrey Thomas, architectural survey specialist in the western office of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources in Asheville, a release from the department said.

The survey is expected to be completed the fall, the release said. The project involves the documenting approximately 250 resources throughout the town built prior to 1975, it said.

Thomas will be in Valdese for fieldwork in May and June. She also will meet with representatives of the town and local historians, the release said.

The release said that in addition to documenting properties with photographs, written descriptions and oral and archival history, she will identify properties that appear to be potentially eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places, either individually or as districts (and thus potentially eligible for state and federal tax credits for certified historic rehabilitation).

The project will culminate in a final report that analyzes the town’s history through the lens of its historic architecture, according to the release.

Valdese Town Manager Seth Eckard said currently the only two buildings in Valdese that are on the historic registry are the Waldensian Presbyterian Church and the Old Rock School. He said there are definitely some more houses and buildings in town that would qualify for designation.

Eckard said the Historic Preservation Office was going to conduct the survey in February 2020. But COVID-19 brought most things to a standstill so they are now restarting that process, he said.

“Yeah, it’s really cool,” Eckard said. “I’m excited to see how the process works.”

Eckard said if a town has enough historic structures it can get a historic town or downtown designation. He said property owners with an historic designation could benefit through using historic preservation tax credits. Those tax credits can be used to restore or renovate a structure.

The release from the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources said Burke County’s historic resources were first surveyed in 1983, when architectural historian Randall Cotton recorded historic dwellings, schools, churches and commercial buildings in the county.

Recent consultation between the Historic Preservation Office and local stakeholders has revealed a growing interest in identifying and documenting Valdese’s historic buildings. In January 2018, Historic Preservation Office staff examined the town to determine the scope of work for the survey, the release said.

The release said at the conclusion of the project, the Historic Preservation Office will share the digital files with the town. Public access to the information will be available through HPOWEB, the office’s geographic information system, which is accessible online at http://gis.ncdcr.gov/hpoweb/.

The survey material will facilitate the environmental review necessary for state and federal undertakings and will aid in planning for future economic and community development projects. Survey products also will be useful for the continued development of heritage tourism programs in Valdese, the release said.

For more information on the comprehensive architectural survey of Valdese, contact Audrey Thomas at audrey.thomas@ncdcr.gov or at 828-668-2588 or Elizabeth King, architectural survey coordinator, at elizabeth.king@ncdcr.gov or at 919-814-6580.

The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources is the state agency whose mission is to improve the quality of life in our state by creating opportunities to experience excellence in the arts, history, libraries and nature in the state by stimulating learning, inspiring creativity, preserving the state’s history, conserving the state’s natural heritage, encouraging recreation and cultural tourism and promoting economic development.