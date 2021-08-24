State lawmakers designate 2023 'Year of the Trail'

State Rep. Hugh Blackwell was one of four legislators who led the N.C. House to pass House Bill 554 to designate 2023 as the “North Carolina Year of the Trail.”
Working with Blackwell on the Aug. 10 vote were Reps. Dean Arp, Pat Hurley and Larry Strickland.
This designation is supported by the N.C. Great Trails State Coalition, which is spearheading the plans for the year.
“Understanding the benefits trails and greenways bring to our North Carolina communities through increased economic activity, bike and pedestrian transportation, improved citizen health, and the conservation of our natural resources, I thought it was time to showcase these incredible state assets,” Blackwell said. “Designating 2023 as the Year of the Trail in North Carolina is the perfect way to do that.”
State Sen. Bob Steinburg was instrumental in moving the bill through the Senate.
"It is always a pleasure when there is an opportunity to work with legislative friends on something as important as trails are to our state economy,” Steinburg said. “With this bill, we recognize volunteers who spend so many hours working to develop our state trails, and we promote the health of our local citizens who can use the trails."
The House budget provides even more support for North Carolina’s trails with an appropriation of $29.25 million for a Complete the Trails Fund to be managed by the N.C. Trails Program, a part of the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation.
Blackwell and Arp, who is the senior chair of the House Appropriations Committee, and Reps. Mike Clampitt and Erin Pare took the lead on the funding effort with help from other members of the House, and they will work to convince the Senate to include this funding in the final version of the budget.
North Carolina is not the first state to declare a “Year of the Trail”; Ohio and Indiana did so in 2018 and 2021, respectively. However North Carolina is the first to announce the designation with extensive plans to showcase, promote and celebrate its trails. Special trail programs and events are planned throughout 2023 for all 100 counties, with a goal to increase awareness of trails and boost local trail use and tourism.
North Carolina’s hiking, biking, paddling, off road vehicle, and equestrian trails showcase the splendor of the state’s natural and urban landscapes. Trails and greenways are a vital part of community infrastructure. They provide significant health, economic and transportation benefits, and are the cornerstone of North Carolina’s $28 billion outdoor recreation industry, the sixth largest in the U.S., the Outdoor Industry Association and the Outdoor Foundation say on their website.
The Year of the Trail also will showcase the vital role volunteers play in building and maintaining trails — from nature loops to long-distance, statewide trails.
2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the 1973 N.C. Trails System Act, which created the N.C. Trails Program, which is assisted by the N.C. Trails Committee, a group of residents representing users of different types of trails, including hiking, biking, paddling, horseback riding, and off road vehicles. The 1973 law also envisioned a system of long-distance state trails that would be units of the N.C. Park System. That trail system now includes 11 state trails, with the Dan River State Trail and East Coast Greenway gaining state trail status last month. N.C. State Parks’ annual theme in 2023 also will focus on trails.
“Year of the Trail will be a tremendous opportunity to highlight North Carolina’s exceptional network of trails and educate the public and elected officials about their value to our residents and communities,” Kate Dixon, executive director of Friends of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail, said.
The Mountains-to-the-Sea Trail is North Carolina’s flagship state trail, extending 1,175 miles from the Smoky Mountains to the Outer Banks.