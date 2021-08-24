State lawmakers designate 2023 'Year of the Trail'

State Rep. Hugh Blackwell was one of four legislators who led the N.C. House to pass House Bill 554 to designate 2023 as the “North Carolina Year of the Trail.”

Working with Blackwell on the Aug. 10 vote were Reps. Dean Arp, Pat Hurley and Larry Strickland.

This designation is supported by the N.C. Great Trails State Coalition, which is spearheading the plans for the year.

“Understanding the benefits trails and greenways bring to our North Carolina communities through increased economic activity, bike and pedestrian transportation, improved citizen health, and the conservation of our natural resources, I thought it was time to showcase these incredible state assets,” Blackwell said. “Designating 2023 as the Year of the Trail in North Carolina is the perfect way to do that.”

State Sen. Bob Steinburg was instrumental in moving the bill through the Senate.

"It is always a pleasure when there is an opportunity to work with legislative friends on something as important as trails are to our state economy,” Steinburg said. “With this bill, we recognize volunteers who spend so many hours working to develop our state trails, and we promote the health of our local citizens who can use the trails."

