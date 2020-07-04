State laws just in time for the July 4th holiday weekend

Happy July 4th weekend to everyone! Many of us are still confined to our homes due to the pandemic, but if you are traveling, you might want to take a look at some of the unusual laws in some of our states. Before you light the grill and ice the beer for your family celebration, remember to keep safe as best you can and please take extra care with any fireworks.
Space limits me not to be able to share all 50 states, but these are the best of the bunch.
I thought a law in Alabama would be a super way to kick this off because, apparently, it happens to be unlawful to drive while blindfolded. Yes, representatives from the Yellowhammer State passed this law with the slogan, “Keep your eyes on the road.” That’s very reassuring for any readers planning to make a trip to Alabama — just leave the blindfold home.
Keeping in the “A” state roundup, in Arizona, it’s illegal for a donkey to sleep in a bathtub. However, in defense of this donkey law (and no slight to the Democrats reading this column), there is history behind it. In the 1920s, a local dam broke, flooding a rancher’s home. The rancher’s donkey had become accustomed to sleeping in the bathtub, which filled with water and whisked him miles away. After working to rescue the animal, the town passed a law that prohibits donkeys from sleeping in a bathtub so that law enforcement could be used for other more pressing criminal tasks.
Moving on to the C’s, a pickle must be able to bounce as decreed in Connecticut’s lawbooks. In 1948, two men were arrested for selling pickles that were “unfit for human consumption.” Discussing ways to check for good pickles, officials declared that a pickle is legitimate only if it bounces — hence, a law was enacted to protect all pickles and those that consume them.
Those that prefer to leave their cars at home and travel via a horse, remember that in Indiana, it’s illegal to ride a horse above 10 mph.
And as if common sense wasn’t good enough, in Iowa, it’s also illegal to throw a brick onto a highway. Throwing bricks, or any other “dangerous instruments or toys,” onto a highway, street, or any public ground is prohibited — that is unless you have written permission from the City Council. I can’t figure out a situation where the City Council would give permission to someone, or anyone, to throw bricks on the highway, but that caveat is in the law.
In the category of hard to believe but it must have happened at one time or another is this next one. In Kentucky, a woman cannot marry the same man four times. The word “indecisive” immediately comes to mind, but “glutton for punishment” is a close second.
Making a road trip to Minnesota? Make sure to get your car washed as dirty tires are considered a public nuisance if they deposit mud, dirt, or other substances on a street.
They say that Nevada, “The Silver State,” never sleeps, but for those who feel like lying down on a public sidewalk in Reno, be prepared for police intervention. It’s unlawful to sit or lie down on public sidewalks as it “interferes with the primary purpose of the sidewalk and threatens public safety.”
For those that can’t get enough of the beach, please refrain from picking up seaweed if you’re in New Hampshire. In 1973, New Hampshire outlawed carrying or picking up seaweed off the beach at night. Other than it being a health hazard to anyone storing seaweed in a handbag, in colonial times, seaweed was used as fertilizer and was, thus, a hot commodity that needed a law for protection.
In our own home state of North Carolina, drunk bingo is unlawful. Yes, there is a law that makes it illegal to sell or consume any alcoholic beverage in a room while a bingo game is being played. That’s probably why you won’t see any silver haired ladies taking a belt from a bottle in a bingo setting.
For hunters in Oregon, remember that it’s illegal to go hunting in a cemetery. Not sure if any hunters are planning to do this, but steer clear of sacred ground or you could face a stiff fine.
In South Dakota, it’s illegal to sleep in a cheese factory. Apparently, this was outlawed with the same logic behind not falling asleep at the wheel, so we can imagine that at some time, someone met his or her demise.
In Vermont, it’s illegal for women to wear fake teeth without their husband’s approval.
Yes, it’s technically mandatory for women to get written permission from their husbands if they want to opt for false teeth. No one is telling me when to put in my choppers, thank you!
Now, this last one is out of alphabetical order because it’s in a class all by itself. In New Mexico, there’s a law that bans “idiots from voting.” While there are dozens of quips that I could make on this one to finish off the column, think about this: This crazy law isn’t enforced anywhere else in the U.S.
Peg DeMarco is a Morganton resident who writes a weekly features column for The News Herald. Contact her at peg demarco@earthlink.net.
