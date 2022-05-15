State no longer reporting school COVID clusters; Burke numbers up

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has discontinued reporting COVID cluster information in schools and childcare settings.

According to a statement from NCDHHS, identification and reporting of clusters in childcare and school settings has become less reliable since routine contact tracing is no longer being prioritized. Additionally, the statement said that the increased use of at-home tests has contributed to the difficulty in collecting reliable case data. School officials and childcare operators are still required to report suspected cases of COVID and other reportable communicable diseases to local public health officials, however.

“The increase of at-home COVID testing has indeed made the data collected less reliable because not everyone is reporting their positive tests,” said Chae Moore, public health education supervisor for the Burke County Health Department. “More than likely, if they receive a positive test at home, they are not getting a second test from a lab to verify what they already know.”

According to Moore, it is not as critical at this stage in the pandemic to continue with contact tracing or identifying and reporting clusters.

“With two and a half years into this, people are aware of what they should do if they test positive,” she said. “If they test positive at home and follow quarantine guidelines that’s just as good as if they were to test positive at a lab and were told to do the same thing.”

In Burke County Public Schools, COVID levels remain relatively low when compared to record levels experienced in the delta and omicron waves of last fall and winter, but up when compared with March and early April. This is in keeping with national data which shows the seven-day daily case average is up more than 50,000 cases per day since mid-March lows.

According to the COVID Dashboard found on the BCPS website, Burke schools logged 29 cases during the week beginning May 2, the highest one-week totals since mid-February. Still, cases are markedly down when compared with the one-week record of 625 during the height of the Omicron wave four months ago.

BCPS had logged 27 cases during the week of May 9, but that number is likely to rise as more information comes in early this week. Heritage Middle School led all Burke schools with nine cases during the week of May 2 and 17 since April 25.

According to Cheryl Shuffler, public information officer for BCPS, changes in tracking clusters at the state level have little impact on the response in Burke County schools since contact tracing was discontinued in February in response to changing guidance from NCDHHS. Shuffler said schools are still asking families and staff to report positive cases and are working with the Burke County Health Department to identify cases and clusters and notify parents if it becomes necessary.

“Students and staff who have a confirmed positive case of COVID-19 are still excluded from school (for the first five days,)” she said.

Shuffler added that school officials don’t anticipate any disruption at any Burke County school during the last few weeks of the school year.

“We are looking forward to finishing strong as exams, testing and the end of the school year approach,” she said.

Shuffler said that BCPS currently has no plans to stop updating the COVID tracker on its website as many neighboring school systems have done. However, she said school officials will continue to adapt as guidance from NCDHSS and the CDC evolves.

According to Moore, regardless of whether state or local authorities continue tracking COVID cases and clusters, the most important thing for people to remember is to stay home if they feel sick.

“The main goal we are after is for people to stay at home when they are not feeling well,” she said.

For more information about COVID in Burke County Public Schools, visit the COVID Tracker at www.burke.k12.nc.us.

Jason Koon is a staff writer and can be reached at jkoon@morganton.com.