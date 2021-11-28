State of Youth celebrates 1-year anniversary

The year has been full of ups and downs while the group has gotten its feet under it, but Harris said students all across Burke County have gotten involved in the group.

“We’ve just seen a lot of change, a lot of great change, promoted all by youth, and that’s what I think the most important was, the most important thing we’ve seen in the last year, the growth of youth getting involved, and the growth of youth wanting to get involved,” Harris said.

He said they’re gearing up for another clothing drive, and the group would like to start honoring youth with awards for their involvement.

“We try to get the community involved with things, for the community to give us ideas on what we can do so we know what can best affect our community,” Harris said.

Students can reach out to their school counselor to find out how to join. The group also is open to those in their early 20s. Search @stateofyouth_bukecountync on Instagram to find out more information.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer

