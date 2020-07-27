State offers free COVID-19 testing for underserved groups

RALEIGH - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has 39 upcoming community testing events scheduled in Bladen, Duplin, Johnston, Edgecombe, Henderson, Hertford, Northampton, Randolph, Robeson, Sampson and Warren counties as part of the initiative to increase access to free COVID-19 testing for African American, Latino/Hispanic and American Indian communities that currently have limited testing sites.
So far, nearly 130 testing events have been coordinated through this initiative. There is no cost for testing. For an up-to-date list of events, visit https://bit.ly/30CsC7G. NCDHHS testing events are listed under the name of their coordinating vendor: NCCHCA, Orig3n, Inc or Vidant Health.
A disproportionately high percentage of North Carolina’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 have occurred among historically marginalized populations. Mounting evidence shows the members of these populations experience higher rates of COVID-19 mortality and serious complications.
People who may not currently have symptoms, but may have been exposed to COVID-19 should get tested, especially people from historically marginalized communities, including Latino/Hispanic, Black/African American, and American Indian populations. In addition, testing is a priority for anyone who has symptoms or those who may have been exposed to COVID-19, including:
» Anyone who has attended a mass gathering, including a protest
» Anyone who works in a setting at higher risk of exposure such as a grocery store, restaurant, gas station or childcare program
» People who live or work in high-risk settings such as long-term facilities, homeless shelters, correctional facilities or food processing facility.
North Carolinians can find testing sites available in their community by visiting https://bit.ly/2WXrB9m
If someone tests positive for COVID-19, the COVID-19 Community Team will reach out to them and connect them with needed supports. People should answer the call when the COVID-19 Community Team reaches out. They may also get a text message from the number 45394 or email from NC-ARIAS-NoReply @ dhhs.nc.gov with further instructions.
Check the Community Testing Events page daily for more events provided by NCDHHS in partnership with Vidant Health, Orig3n, Inc and the North Carolina Community Health Center Association.
For the latest information on COVID-19, visit nc.gov/covid19.
Concerned about COVID-19?
