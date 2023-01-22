State officials hear frustrations, problems with mental health system during town hall

A crowd that filled the Leviton Auditorium on the campus of Western Piedmont Community College heard discussions on a shortage of staff, waiting times for beds and Medicaid expansion during a mental health town hall Thursday evening.

North Carolina Sen. Jim Burgin, R-12, and Rep. Hugh Blackwell, R-86, and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kody Kinsley led the discussion.

Mental health is something that has particularly been at the forefront of national discussions since the COVID-19 pandemic but it has long been a topic of serious discussion in Burke County. The 2022 Burke Community Health Assessment prioritized mental health as one of the top three health issues facing county residents, along with substance use disorder and obesity with risk factors. Mental health also was one of the top three priorities on the 2016 county health assessment.

The county also is home to a state mental hospital that first opened in the late 1800s and opened a new facility in 2019. While that the new hospital has a max capacity of 382 beds, it has yet to use its capacity.

Blackwell told the crowd it’s difficult not to hear the stories about people sitting in emergency departments who can't get a mental health bed in Burke County, as well as hear about the staffing shortages in the health care field.

Sherri McGimsey talked about her family’s struggles getting help for her mentally ill son. She also talked about she and her husband, Eddie, trying to open Brighter House, a mental health clubhouse.

Another woman talked about the person who works in the group home where her son lives and only makes between $9 and $12 an hour.

“But this individual works 12 hours a day, seven days a week to take care of the most beautiful people in the world,” she said in part. She said paying them that kind of wage to do this kind of job is unfair.

Kinsley said during the COVID pandemic, the legislators approved money to increase wages.

But he also said that while staffing levels at state facilities have decreased, its contract staff has increased.

“And we will pay a contract nurse or contract physician two to three times what we pay a state staff member,” Kinsley said. “So we're spending more to get less.”

He told Blackwell that if there is a little bit more money, he believes some of those contract workers would prefer to be part of a team and become regular staff members.

The state’s rainy day fund is at $7.5 billion, Burgin said during the town hall.

The discussion also turned to waiting times for mental health beds.

Blackwell said he toured Broughton and the new hospital has more youth beds but not the staff for it. He noted a 50-bed forensic unit at the hospital that has never opened and other patient beds that are empty because of a lack of staff.

He said he would like to see the state develop a plan to get more health workers in the pipeline, and to get more students interested in the health care field.

Burgin told of a situation where a 13-year-old waited 94 days in a hospital emergency room for a mental health bed. He found out about it and, with the help of others, was able to get the child into a facility.

Dr. Anthony Frank, an emergency physician and chief medical officer for UNC Health Blue Ridge, took to the microphone to tell the panel about his experience with mental health patients at a local hospital. He said the number of children and adolescents in the nation’s emergency departments waiting for behavioral health care is staggering. He said there are examples of children waiting up to 60 days in the local emergency room for an adolescent psychiatric bed.

In addition, he said, frontline health care clinical staff are tired and frustrated.

“These teams have spent three years caring for us all through a pandemic that brought many additional critically ill patients, along with the usual heart attacks and strokes and other requests for care,” Frank said. “They're exhausted, they are wounded. They are leaving or thinking about leaving health care faster than we can hire or train new staff. We are on the cusp of a true disaster in the availability of emergency care to us all if something is not done. We need your help.”

He went on to say, “The health care safety net is full. It is stretched beyond capacity, and it is close to failure. This decades-long crisis has been absorbed by us all in the emergency department with little assistance. It cannot continue and likely will not.”

Kinsley responded, saying he agreed with Frank and they won’t be able to solve the problem unless they expand Medicaid in the state.

Kinsley said on any given day in North Carolina, 36% of staffed psychiatric beds in communities are empty.

He said it’s often not about having the beds, it’s about paying for the beds.

Burgin said currently there are 2.7 million people in the state on Medicaid and if the expansion is approved, that will mean another estimated 600,000 people will be added.

The NC Senate passed Medicaid expansion and the NC House passed a study bill on it, he said.

Burgin told The News Herald the General Assembly will be back in session on Wednesday and said the conversation on Medicaid expansion will start immediately. He said Medicaid expansion would mean $523 million a month of federal money coming into the state.

When the General Assembly could fully pass Medicaid expansion is unknown at this point but Burgin said his guess, or hope, is the third quarter, which would be before the end of July.

“I hope that will happen, but it's gonna take a lot of people having a lot of conversations with hospitals, providers, the legislators and all that,” Burgin said.

Kinsley said during the town hall there are 1.2 million in the state without health insurance.