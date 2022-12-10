State officials to visit Morganton to hear concerns of adults over 65

Age My Way NC, a North Carolina collaboration to identify and prioritize changes needed to support older adults, will be hosting a public listening session in Morganton on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

A collaboration between the State of North Carolina, AARP North Carolina and N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, the listening session will take place from 5-7 p.m. at The Barn, a newly renovated event space located on the campus of N.C. School of Science & Mathematics — Morganton.

According to Age My Way NC, the goal of the session is to hear from residents to help the state better prepare to meet the needs of people ages 65 and older. In the next 20 years, this population will increase from 1.7 to 2.7 million people, a projected growth of 52%.

According to Lisa Riegel of AARP, the listening session will be attended by Mary Penny Kelley, executive director of Hometown Strong, and Joyce Massey-Smith, director of the N.C. Division of Aging and Adult Services.

“We really do want to hear ‘what do you love about your community, what’s working?’” she said. “But then also ‘where are your barriers, what are your concerns, what are your challenges?’”

The listening session follows the release of a statewide survey which asked North Carolinians 45 years and older how their communities, counties and rural areas are meeting the needs of the state’s growing population of older adults. At the listening session, state and community planners hope to hear from people in rural areas since the majority of the survey’s responses were from people in larger urban areas.

The session will cover several topics of interest revealed by the survey as being important to aging adults. Some of the most significant concerns addressed will be:

Affordable and Accessible Housing

Survey results indicated many aging North Carolina residents are concerned about housing affordability, upkeep and property taxes.

The survey shows a significant need for more options in the housing market, citing statistics showing 50% of aging adults live in households of one or two people, but 85% of housing inventory is for two- or more-bedroom homes. Additionally, only 1% of U.S. single-family homes meet the five requirements cited allowing residents the ability to “age in place.”

Riegel said one of the most important things homebuyers and homebuilders can do is consider how a person’s accessibility needs will change as they age.

“People don’t know to ask for it, so the homebuilders aren’t going to build it,” she said. “We need to make sure everybody understands how housing needs change as you age so they can ask and that can create demand.”

Transportation

More than 40% of respondents rated the public transportation in their communities as poor compared with less than 4% who rated it as excellent. Additionally, the survey cited statistics showing most adults outlive their ability to drive by seven to 10 years, reinforcing the needs to address accessibility to public transportation.

Riegel said inability to access transportation has far reaching implications in the life of an aging person.

“For people, transportation is their key to not being socially isolated and being independent,” she said.

Employment Opportunities and Job training

According to the survey, while the majority of adults 65 and older in the state are retired, 37% of respondents are still employed or self-employed full or part time. An additional 41% also said they are “extremely likely” to reenter the workforce in the future.

“What we’re finding at AARP is that people aren’t really retiring,” Reigel said. “There’s a whole host of reasons why people may go back to work.”

Riegel cited the ongoing worker shortage and the need for many older Americans to continue earning income as two of the most significant factors making employment opportunities and job training for people over 65 an important issue for communities to address.

The listening session also will address other concerns raised by the survey, including technology and broadband access, health care and social service programs.

For more information on the Age My Way NC listening sessions and the recent Age My Way NC Survey, visit www.hometownstrong.nc.gov.