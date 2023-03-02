It is no secret that the new visitors center at Lake James State Park has been open for several weeks. As The News Herald reported in January, the park welcomed several hundred guests to the center’s first public event, the second annual Lake James Ice Festival on Saturday, Jan. 21.

This month, however, the park’s staff are ready to unveil all the new center has to offer to the community with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony coming late next week.

“This is the new hub,” said Nora Coffey, Lake James State Park Superintendent. “If you don’t want to swim, you can do everything else through here.”

Coffey said the hub will connect visitors with hiking and mountain biking opportunities, as well as scenic vistas and, eventually, even to the swimming beach and picnic grounds.

“(The center) is one of the trailheads for the Fonta Flora State Trail,” she said. “The trail literally cuts right through the visitors center. You can see there is a path sandblasted through the exhibit hall.”

From the rear of the visitors center, the paved path winds down to the Long Arm Bridge which spans a small section of the lake a few hundred yards north of the visitor’s center. Opened in December, the bridge connects the center with the rest of the Fonta Flora Trail and many of the area’s mountain biking trails and other outdoor features.

“You can walk outside and — this is the Fonta Flora Trail,” said James Cameron, a Lake James State Park ranger. “You can take it across the bridge, and you can get on Yellow Mountain Trail which we’re building currently.”

When complete, the Yellow Mountain Trail will connect the visitor’s center to the swimming beach and picnic areas.

A rich heritage

Beyond connecting parkgoers to the area’s natural beauty, the new center will introduce visitors to the natural and cultural heritage of the park and surrounding areas. Cameron, who helped oversee the creation of the exhibit hall said, for the first time, there is a place in the park dedicated to educating the public about its history and ecology.

“What we didn’t have before was a place you could learn,” he said. “Unless you ran into one of the rangers, you were basically left on your own to interpret what you were seeing. But here, we have this state-of-the-art interpretive exhibit hall to help you get your arms around it.”

At the front of the exhibit hall, an interactive park map welcomes visitors to the new facility. Working through the layers of information on the map, visitors will learn about the park’s recreational activities, natural features and habitats, points of interest and cultural history. The map even contains a computer-generated animation showing how the lake developed in the weeks after the Catawba River was completely dammed off.

Another exhibit shows a representation of Lake James, Paddy’s Creek and the area surrounding the two natural features. Through a clear floor, visitors can see the native fish and plants inhabiting both bodies of water. Along the “water’s edge,” the exhibit also shows some of the many plants and small animals populating the forest around the lake alongside markers with more information.

Some exhibits are more interactive. One invites visitors, especially children, to explore a variety of topics from natural habitats that exist in and around the lake to how and why park authorities raise and lower the lake’s water levels.

There is even a virtual mountain bike exhibit where visitors can ride a stationary bike while the screen in front of them travels through some of the park’s bike trails.

“These are the actual mountain bike trails here at Lake James,” Cameron said, pointing to the screen. “We ran a video camera on the front of a bike. So, without ever having to get on the trail itself, you can sit here and go down the trail.”

On the cultural side, several displays work together to capture a broad overview of the area’s rich cultural history. Cameron said he was amazed by what he learned while researching and developing the exhibits.

“I will admit that I was completely unaware of how complicated and interesting the history of this area is,” he said.

To help visitors understand that history, Cameron created a timeline of significant events beginning with the arrival of Spanish Conquistador Hernando de Soto in 1540. The exhibit hall also features a re-creation of a historical hand-drawn map of the Fonta Flora Valley, designs taken from postcards and other materials from the era and visual representation of what the dam’s construction might have looked like while it was being built more than 100 years ago.

“The mural in the back, it’s topographically accurate,” Cameron said. “That’s what it would have looked like.”

Throughout the center, other exhibits explore the impacts of the timber industry, the poultry industry, railroads and much more on the area.

At the crossroads

Even the flooring in the new center is a nod to the location’s historical significance. Three different colored pathways worked into the design of the flooring are a nod to three significant trails which converge in the Lake James Area.

One pathway represents the Yellow Mountain Road, a trade route for early settlers to the area built along earlier Native American routes. The second calls attention to The Overmountain Victory Trail, the route traveled by the Overmountain men who walked from eastern Tennessee to fight in the battle of Kings Mountain during the Revolutionary War.

The final pathway is more than a representation, it is the actual route of the Fonta Flora State Trail, which now runs directly through the exhibit hall.

“If you are going to be one of the people who says, ‘I have hiked the entire Fonta Flora State Trail’ you’ve got to go through this building,” Cameron said. “This green pathway is the Fonta Flora State Trail, so we think that’s pretty cool.”

A versatile event space

In addition to educating visitors, the center is also designed to be a versatile event space. From a large outdoor amphitheater to smaller indoor classroom and conference space, the new facility is capable of hosting everything from class field trips to weddings and, of course, the annual Ice Festival.

“All of this space will be rentable, so you can do events here,” said Cameron. “There are classrooms which are reservable, and we’ll also be doing programing here ourselves.”

He said park staff are considering the possibility of holding future lecture series on a variety of topics from the history of the area to ecology and more.

The Lake James State Park Visitor’s Center is in the Paddy’s Creek Access area of Lake James State Park. The center is currently open to the public daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.