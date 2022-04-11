State park seeks volunteers for adventure challenge

Lake James State Park is looking for volunteers to help facilitate an event that has drawn national attention to the region.

On Saturday, April 23, the park will host the annual “SwimRun Lake James” adventure challenge. The challenge will feature three courses combining swimming and running over rugged terrain, and has drawn the attention of endurance athletes from across the country.

“It’s an awesome endurance type event,” park Superintendent Nora Coffey said. “These people are superathletes. They aren’t your typical triathletes; these are a special breed of competitor.”

Coffey said the biggest need for the race is boaters to come out and help mark the course, adding extra visibility to the swimmers which will help keep them safe.

“This is a Saturday morning in the spring; there’s lots of fishermen out and a lot of times it’s foggy,” she said. “The more boats we have out there, the safer we can make the event.”

According to Coffey, Peak Racing Events, the company organizing the race, will pay a small fee to anyone who brings a powerboat to help cover the cost of gas. Kayaks and small boats also are helpful, and that in the past, Peak Racing has given a donation to the Friends of Lake James for each boater who comes out to help. She also said there is a need for volunteers to help on some of the islands participants will traverse and at aid stations located in various places along the course.

“It’s an amazing race, it has always been a great event and we’re proud to co-sponsor it,” Coffey said. “It’s just amazing to see these super-athletes and it’s a great way to show off the park and the region.”

According to Coffey, the challenge will consist of two team courses and an individual challenge. In the team events, teams of two will take on the course together with both team members required to stay together during the event and finish at the same time.

The team events consist of a long course and a short course. The long course features 4 miles swimming and 15 miles of running broken up into 14 running sections and 13 swimming sections. The swimming sections will range from 20 yards to 1,300 yards and the run sections will range from 25 meters to 7.5 miles.

The short course will be similar to the long course, featuring challenging swims and rugged terrain. The short course consists of 2.7 miles of swimming and 10 miles of running. The solo option will use the short course but be open to individual competitors.

Coffey said that weather conditions and water temperatures typically add another layer to the challenge, making the race perfect for athletes who are training for more extreme challenges.

“The conditions have never been what I would consider ideal for race day,” she said. “We typically have air and water temperatures in the 50s, which is brutal for swimming, but almost everybody finishes, which is astonishing. We’ve only once or twice had to pull people out because they needed assistance.”

The SwimRun Lake James begins and ends at Fonta Flora Whippoorwill Farms. The long course race begins at 7:30 a.m., and the short course and solo challenges starts at 8 a.m. An awards ceremony will be held at 2 p.m.

Fonta Flora Whipporwhill Farms is at 6751 N.C. 18, Nebo.

For information about the race or to sign up to volunteer, visit trisignup.com/Race/NC/Nebo/SwimRunNCLakeJames. Limited race spots are still available.