State park visitor numbers surge in 2020, impacting resources

“We have opportunity for them to spread out,” he said. “But we still get hammered on (High Shoals Falls Loop) trail.”

The increase in hikers only accelerated the wear and tear on the trail, Griffith said, requiring South Mountains’ staff to repair handrails, widen trails and pick up more trash.

“Our issue here more is parking and infrastructure,” he said. “We’re just not set up to handle the amount of crowds that have been coming. Due to social distancing, we stopped allowing folks to park on the road shoulder. So once the parking spaces filled up, that’s when we had to stop traffic. Our facilities just aren’t designed for that much use. So long term, going forward we’re going to have to consider whether or not we can allow folks to overflow park, just because it’s so hard on our facilities.”

Visitation in 2021 and beyond

Griffith said he doesn’t expect visitation numbers to decline any time soon.

“I don’t know if they’ll continue going up, but I don’t see them going down significantly,” he said. “We’ve had a whole new segment of the population realize they actually like hiking, which is a good thing. That’s a good problem to have.”