State prepares for Medicaid enrollment

Most people who receive Medicaid can choose from five health plans as part of the state’s transition to managed care. All health plans are required to have the same Medicaid services, such as office visits, blood tests and X-rays. Health plans each have their own network of qualified doctors and health care professionals. People can choose a PCP from their plan’s network to deliver their families’ Medicaid services.

Health plans also have added services such as educational assistance and programs to have a healthy pregnancy. The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Tribal Option is an additional managed care option for federally recognized tribal members and other individuals eligible to receive services through Indian Health Service.

These new tools will supplement the NC Medicaid enrollment website, which contains a wide variety of information and frequently asked questions about the enrollment process, and serves as a hub for communicating to beneficiaries, providers and plans. To assist beneficiaries in their health plan and provider selection, the enrollment website offers the Medicaid and NC Health Choice Provider and Health Plan Lookup Tool with four categories of search capabilities, advanced search based on specialty and the ability to view all providers within an organization/location and by practice name.

Beneficiaries are encouraged to use these tools to learn more so they can choose a plan for their enrollment. Open enrollment officially begins Mar. 15, but beneficiaries can proceed now with online enrollment, or call the NC Medicaid Enrollment Call Center for assistance at 833-870-5500 (TTY: 833-870-5588).