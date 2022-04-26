State prisons host hiring event today at WPCC

Employers throughout Burke County and around the state are vying for a shrinking pool of workers, and the prison system is no different.

In an effort to attract employees, the N.C. Department of Public Safety is hosting a hiring event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today in Carr Hall on the campus of Western Piedmont Community College at Morganton.

Representatives from 17 facilities in western North Carolina will be hiring for a variety of positions, including correctional officers, food service, maintenance and nurses, a release from the state says.

The department specifically has several job openings in Burke County. One is for a nurse at Foothills Correctional Institution in Morganton, which has a salary range of $46,203 to $78,218 a year, according to ncworks.gov.

Foothills Correctional also has an opening for a full-time food service officer with a yearly salary range of $38,511 to $62,092, as well as an electronics technician II position with a salary range of $36,000 to $62,000 per year, according to ncworks.gov. The position would “provide journey level skills in the electronics field and will perform installations, diagnostic trouble shooting, corrective/preventive maintenance and repair on a wide variety of electronic equipment and systems, and PBX Systems and fire alarm systems associated with adult correctional institutions,” the job posting says.

Foothills Correctional also needs a full-time correctional sergeant, which has a yearly salary range of $32,703 to $51,904.

Burke Confinement in Response to Violation also needs a full-time correctional sergeant, which has the same salary range as the position at Foothills Correctional. Burke CRV also needs a correctional officer, as does Foothills Correctional, according to ncworks.gov.

Positions at the facilities receive a North Carolina state benefits plan, including health insurance, paid vacation and sick leave, state retirement pension, 12 paid holidays and training, information from the state says.

The state said interested candidates applying for a job at the event should bring a valid, government-issued ID. Computers will be available to complete applications on-site.

The state said the corrections profession provides a variety of career options that offer a stable income, public service in the community and an introduction to a career in criminal justice. Administrative, health care, custody and professional positions are available at facilities throughout North Carolina, it said.

Those who are unable to attend the event can search ncworks.gov or contact a recruiter at recruiters@ncdps.gov for information on future hiring events.