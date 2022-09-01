State releases testing data on schools in Burke County

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction released the North Carolina school report cards Thursday showing schools are recovering from some of the learning loss experienced during the COVID-related shutdowns of 2020 and 2021. Still, test scores across the state remained well below pre-COVID levels seen in 2019.
In Burke County, 52.1% of third through eighth grade students achieved a passing grade on the state math test compared with 40% in 2021 and 60% in 2019. This puts the district ahead of state averages, which shows 49.8% of third through eighth grade students achieving proficiency in math. It also means Burke County students have recovered more than 60% of the learning loss experienced in math since 2019.
"During the pandemic, we faced a 15- to 20-point proficiency drop and made a goal to make up half of that last year," said Superintendent Mike Swan. "While we know there is more work to be done, we are happy that we achieved that goal."
In reading, the growth was less dramatic with 48.3% of BCPS third through eighth graders achieving proficiency, up 2.3% since 2021. Statewide, 48.4% of third through eighth graders met proficiency goals, according to the new data.
Burke County also made some progress with the achievement gap that showed signs that it is beginning to close across the state in 2022. In Burke County, minority and economically disadvantaged students continued to perform at significantly lower levels than white students and those who are not economically disadvantaged, but the new data shows gains across racial and socioeconomic subgroups were virtually even.
Public Relations Officer Cheryl Shuffler said there is no quick fix to the challenges facing schools in Burke County and across the state.
“Take third graders, for example,” Shuffler said. “They were in the first grade when COVID hit, and we went remote … that’s just a crucial age where you develop those skills.”
The state also released letter grades for each school in North Carolina for the first time since 2019. BCPS had one school, Burke Middle College, earn a letter grade of A and was without a single school rated at F. The most common grade in Burke County was C, with 13 of the 24 eligible schools earning that designation.
Six of the 24 graded schools, or 25%, received a letter grade of D. This is up from only one school in 2019. Statewide, 42.3% received D or F marks.
On Aug. 24, state officials cautioned against comparing current statistics to pre-COVID numbers.
Superintendent Mike Swan also cautioned against this, saying the new data is showing the impacts of interrupted learning on students, particularly younger children.
“We faced continued challenges during the 2021-2022 school year,” Swan said. “While district-wide we did not have to conduct learning remotely, students and staff affected by COVID-19 still faced up to 10 days of quarantines and isolations each time they were exposed to or tested positive for COVID, which meant they were not in the classroom for long periods of time.”
Swan pointed to growth data showing significant improvements in Burke County, even among the district’s lowest performing schools.
“EOG and EOCs are a snapshot in time and do not capture all of a student’s hard work and the support he or she receives over the course of an academic year,” he said. “The good thing is that all six of our D schools did show expected overall growth, which measures how students performed compared to their expected performance.”
According to Thursday’s report, 18 of the 24 schools receiving letter grades met or exceeded expected growth.
Swan said administrators were already at work breaking down the data and developing plans to help Burke County schools continue to improve. He said district priorities this year continue to be “attendance, a focus on math and reading instruction and an increase in tutoring opportunities and remediation time built into the school day to address learning loss.”
Jason Koon is a staff writer and can be reached at jkoon@morganton.com.