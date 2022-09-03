 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BURKE COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

State report shows graduation rates in North Carolina, Burke County dropped sharply in 2022

  • Updated
DHS grad 2022 22.jpg

File Photo: Pictured are graduating seniors from Draughn High School. Draughn led all traditional BCPS High Schools with a 94.7 four-year graduation rate in 2022. 

 Submitted, BCPS

Four-year graduation rates across North Carolina dropped sharply for the second year in a row in 2022, according to the North Carolina School Report Cards released Thursday by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.

In Burke County, the four-year graduation rate dropped from 91.3% in 2021 to 88.1% this spring. The district was no outlier, though, in a state which saw the four-year graduation rate sink to 86.2%, its lowest level since 2016.

Rates at two of Burke County’s four traditional high schools remained nearly steady with Draughn High School having a 94.7% graduation rate -- identical to that of 2021 -- and East Burke High School dropping 1.3% to 93.1%.

Patton High School saw its graduation rate dip nearly four points to 91.3% and Freedom High School notched a rate of 82.7%, down five points from 2021 and more than 9% from pre-pandemic levels.

At Freedom, the rate was lowest among Hispanic students, males and students from economically disadvantaged families. Freedom had the highest free and reduced lunch rates of any of Burke County’s four traditional public high schools in 2021, according to NCDPI.

The graduation rate among Hispanic students at Freedom rebounded by nearly eight points to 78.6% from its low point in 2021, however, it still remains well below pre-pandemic levels. Freedom enrolled more Hispanic students than every other Burke County high school combined in 2021, according to the National Center for Educational Statistics.

New this year, NCDPI began tracking a five-year graduation rate – students who did not finish high school within four years but came back for a fifth year to complete their graduation requirements. The five-year graduation rate in Burke County was 91.9% this spring. The number of students returning to complete graduation requirements bumped the five-year rate up to 89%.

Jason Koon is a staff writer and can be reached at jkoon@morganton.com.

