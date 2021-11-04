State reports 10 provisional ballots for Burke

Just 10 provisional ballots were cast for this year's election in Burke County, according to totals released by the North Carolina State Board of Elections on Thursday.

Seven of those ballots were cast on Election Day on Tuesday and three more were during early voting, according to NCSBE statistics, which were released by noon two days after the election as required by state law.

Debbie Mace, director of elections for the county, said the Burke County Board of Elections will meet at 2 p.m. on Friday to make a decision on Burke’s 10 provisional ballots.

“Provisional ballots must be researched to determine voter eligibility,” the NCSBE said in a release. “Provisional ballots are cast when an individual’s name does not appear on the poll book or other questions arise about that person’s eligibility to vote or to vote a particular ballot. The provisional voter fills out a form called a provisional application, which includes information that the county board can use to research the voter’s eligibility.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}