State reports 10 provisional ballots for Burke

Just 10 provisional ballots were cast for this year's election in Burke County, according to totals released by the North Carolina State Board of Elections on Thursday.
Seven of those ballots were cast on Election Day on Tuesday and three more were during early voting, according to NCSBE statistics, which were released by noon two days after the election as required by state law.
Debbie Mace, director of elections for the county, said the Burke County Board of Elections will meet at 2 p.m. on Friday to make a decision on Burke’s 10 provisional ballots.
“Provisional ballots must be researched to determine voter eligibility,” the NCSBE said in a release. “Provisional ballots are cast when an individual’s name does not appear on the poll book or other questions arise about that person’s eligibility to vote or to vote a particular ballot. The provisional voter fills out a form called a provisional application, which includes information that the county board can use to research the voter’s eligibility.
“After Election Day, each county board of elections meets before certifying the results to make decisions on provisional applications submitted by voters. If the board determines that the voter is eligible, the provisional ballot is counted. If the voter is eligible for some contests on the ballot but not others, the eligible contests will be counted for that voter. These ballots will be added to the official results during the canvass process. County canvass is scheduled for Tuesday.”
With just 10 provisional ballots to investigate, it is mathematically unlikely they will change the outcomes of any local races given the totals counted in the unofficial results from Tuesday night.
The only races where the provisional ballots mathematically could make any difference are the Connelly Springs Board of Aldermen’s third available seat (unofficially Jeffrey Beck with 113 votes in third and Josh Phillips with 106 in fourth); Rutherford College Town Council’s second and third available seats (Starr-Nell Bowman with 178 in second; Zachary Cagle with 161 in third; and Darel Malcolm with 156 in fourth); and the Rhodhiss Town Board of Commissioners’ two available seats (Mike Phillips with 46 in first; Joyce Karn with 44 in second; and Donna Price with 36 in third), and eight provisionals from Caldwell County also could affect that race.
Burke’s total of 10 provisional ballots was similar to surrounding counties, which, along with Caldwell’s eight, reported 15 in Avery, 10 in Catawba, 10 in Cleveland, zero in Lincoln, 10 in McDowell and seven in Rutherford.
To see complete 2021 election provisional ballot statistics from the N.C. State Board of Elections, visit bit.ly/2ZXQqXi.
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.