State representative recognized for conservation efforts

“Rep. Blackwell was a primary sponsor of legislation creating North Carolina’s Overmountain Victory State Trail, which follows the paths our patriot militia took after they mustered in 1780 in order to fight the Battle of Kings Mountain, which proved to be pivotal in our Revolutionary War,” Lindsey said. “Blackwell’s leadership with respect to the (trail) is enabling North Carolina to make not only an exciting regional and state contribution to trails and conservation, but also an exciting national contribution.”

“Rep. Blackwell has advocated for conservation, parks and trails in his district and promoted the public benefits of conservation and water quality protection throughout the state of North Carolina for as long as he has held office,” Kota said. “He has earnestly listened to the concerns of the people and conservationists in his district and beyond, and has backed stable and increased funding for the state conservation funds programs to ensure our natural, historic and cultural heritage sites, farms and waterways are preserved for the people of North Carolina now, and for generations to come. His leadership and foresight in proposing and sponsoring legislation for enhanced public trail funding and for new state trails, such as the Wilderness Gateway and Overmountain Victory trails, has been invaluable.”