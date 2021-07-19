State representative recognized for conservation efforts

State Rep. Hugh Blackwell (R-86) has been recognized as Public Lands Conservationist of the Year by the N.C. Wildlife Federation.
“N.C. Rep. Blackwell has spent years inspiring North Carolinians to experience wild places for themselves and is a champion in the General Assembly for increasing public trails and state parks,” a foundation statement says. “His work to establish the Fonta Flora State Trail and others raised the number of state trails from six to nine while preserving thousands of acres in the process.”
Beth Heile, local trail advocate and president of the Friends of the Valdese Rec, nominated Blackwell to honor his efforts in helping to establish and extend various trails in Burke County.
“Rep. Hugh Blackwell has been a trailblazer in preserving thousands of acres in western North Carolina by increasing the miles of trails, leaving a legacy for future generations,” Heile said.
She explained that the General Assembly must authorize the creation of any state trail in North Carolina.
“Blackwell worked with North Carolina State Parks and sponsored bills for three state trails: Fonta Flora State Trail (Morganton to Asheville), Wilderness Gateway State Trail (Baker’s Mountain to Chimney Rock) and Overmountain Victory State Trail (South Carolina line and Tennessee line to Stone Mountain),” Heile said.
She elaborated on his involvement in the process.
“Rep. Blackwell does not just sit in Raleigh signing bills for others to do trail work,” Heile said. “He got his boots on the ground when he followed through on his vision of a trail along the Catawba River in his district. He arranged for the Western Piedmont Council of Governments to conduct a trail feasibility study. As part of the study, Rep. Blackwell led 10 site visits to municipalities and landowners to explain the trail, its benefits and gather support. As a respected legislator, Blackwell’s relationships with Duke Energy, N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and others have been key in gaining cooperation and support for the new regional trail.”
Blackwell also has assisted with the Valdese Lakeside Park project.
“The 300-acre forested property on Lake Rhodhiss was purchased with the assistance of state grant money for which he wrote letters of support to (North Carolina Land and Water Fund) and (the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund),” Heile said. “He took time to learn about the no-rise study needed at the park for a bridge crossing and secured funding for the study and expense of updating an inaccurate state flood map of the area.”
Bryant Lindsey, a member of the board of directors for the Overmountain Victory Trail Association, described how Blackwell’s trail advocacy will give greater public access to local Revolutionary War history.
“Rep. Blackwell was a primary sponsor of legislation creating North Carolina’s Overmountain Victory State Trail, which follows the paths our patriot militia took after they mustered in 1780 in order to fight the Battle of Kings Mountain, which proved to be pivotal in our Revolutionary War,” Lindsey said. “Blackwell’s leadership with respect to the (trail) is enabling North Carolina to make not only an exciting regional and state contribution to trails and conservation, but also an exciting national contribution.”
Blackwell partnered with the Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina to assist with its Oak Hill Community Park and Forest project by writing letters of support and sharing his connections at the local, state and federal levels.
Andrew Kota, executive director of Foothills Conservancy, praised Blackwell’s efforts.
“Rep. Blackwell has advocated for conservation, parks and trails in his district and promoted the public benefits of conservation and water quality protection throughout the state of North Carolina for as long as he has held office,” Kota said. “He has earnestly listened to the concerns of the people and conservationists in his district and beyond, and has backed stable and increased funding for the state conservation funds programs to ensure our natural, historic and cultural heritage sites, farms and waterways are preserved for the people of North Carolina now, and for generations to come. His leadership and foresight in proposing and sponsoring legislation for enhanced public trail funding and for new state trails, such as the Wilderness Gateway and Overmountain Victory trails, has been invaluable.”