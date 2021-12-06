State representative to give legislative update

The History Museum of Burke County will welcome NC Rep. Hugh Blackwell, R-86, who will present a legislative update at 10 a.m. Thursday as part of the “Coffee at the Museum” series. The presentation is free and open to the community.
“I understand the commitment to and interest that those who attend the History Museum Coffees have in our community and beyond, so I particularly appreciate the invitation they’ve extended to me,” Blackwell said. “I will give a legislative update on what has been going on this session at the legislature in Raleigh and my work there as Burke County’s state representative.”
Blackwell has represented the local community in the North Carolina General Assembly since 2009. As a member of the House, he serves on multiple committees, generally with an emphasis on educational issues. He currently chairs the House Judiciary IV Committee and co-chairs the House’s K-12 Education Policy Committee and the Senate-House Joint Education Legislative Oversight Committee.
He is active in the Education Chairs Committee of the National Conference of State Legislatures and is a current member of its national Education Policy Working Group. He served for multiple years as a member from North Carolina on the Southern Regional Education Board’s Legislative Advisory Committee.
Other organizations he has served with include:
Burroughs Welcome Fund Student Science Advisory Committee
Consumer Advocacy Committee for the Blind
Council on Educational Services for Exceptional Children
North Carolina Council for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing
In September of this year, Blackwell was recognized by the North Carolina Wildlife Federation as Public Lands Conservationist of the Year. In 2017, he received the Champion for Children Award from the North Carolina Association of School Administrators. In both 2015 and 2018, he received an award from the North Carolina School Psychologists Association as A Friend of School Psychologists. In 2018, he received recognition from the national College Board for policy leadership in North Carolina.
To discuss his work in spearheading North Carolina’s adoption of a new preparation program for school principals, he was asked to be both a speaker and panelist on school leadership development at an education conference of the National Conference of State Legislators.
Locally, he served for eight years as a member of the Burke County Board of Education, eight years as a trustee of Western Piedmont Community College and has served as a vice president of the Burke County Chamber of Commerce. He also served on BB&T’s Burke County advisory board. He was the founding attorney and board member of the former Burke Hospice and Palliative Care (now called Amorem), vice-chair and trustee for Valdese Hospital (now UNC Health Blue Ridge – Valdese) and an advisory board member of Burke County chapter of Big Brothers, Big Sisters.
Blackwell earned a Bachelor of Arts with Highest Honors in Economics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and a law degree from Harvard Law School. While at Chapel Hill, Blackwell was elected to membership in Phi Beta Kappa, the national scholastic honorary, the Order of the Old Well, the Order of the Golden Fleece and was recognized as one of four Frank Porter Graham Outstanding Seniors in his graduating class. He is a retired attorney who practiced law in Valdese for more than 40 years.
He and his wife, Ann, have been married for 48 years and have four children and 10 grandchildren. The Blackwells are active in Faith Community Church, where he is a choir member and has taught Sunday school.
All COVID-19 safety protocols will be observed during the presentation Thursday. The History Museum of Burke County is located at 201 W. Meeting St. in Morganton. For more information, contact the museum at 828-437-1777.