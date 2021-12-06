State representative to give legislative update

Other organizations he has served with include:

Burroughs Welcome Fund Student Science Advisory Committee

Consumer Advocacy Committee for the Blind

Council on Educational Services for Exceptional Children

North Carolina Council for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

In September of this year, Blackwell was recognized by the North Carolina Wildlife Federation as Public Lands Conservationist of the Year. In 2017, he received the Champion for Children Award from the North Carolina Association of School Administrators. In both 2015 and 2018, he received an award from the North Carolina School Psychologists Association as A Friend of School Psychologists. In 2018, he received recognition from the national College Board for policy leadership in North Carolina.

To discuss his work in spearheading North Carolina’s adoption of a new preparation program for school principals, he was asked to be both a speaker and panelist on school leadership development at an education conference of the National Conference of State Legislators.