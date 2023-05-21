It appears that nearly six months after announcing the director of J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center would step down to take a new position at the center, the state is still looking for his replacement.

In mid-December, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services sent an email to JIRDC staff to tell them current director Todd Drum would be taking a job as the director of programming services at the center. It also posted the director’s job on the state’s jobs website.

A month ago, The News Herald asked state officials whether the state had found a new director for the center.

The News Herald was told the position has not yet been filled and that Drum will continue to serve in the capacity of facility director until it is.

It appears the search for a new director has not been successful so far because on Wednesday, the state reposted the job.

The post says the closing date for applications is June 9. The annual salary range for the position is $81,704 to $183,833, but the recruitment range for the job is $81,704 to $150,000, according to the job posting.

The job says the preferred candidate for director would have a doctoral degree in special education, psychology, disability studies, or related field from an appropriately accredited institution and three years of broad management or administrative experience in services for people with intellectual/developmental disabilities.

It says a master’s degree in hospital administration, human services, nursing from an accredited institution and six years of experience in services for people with intellectual/developmental disabilities would be accepted.

The post says the center supports approximately 230 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities who have complex behavioral challenges and/or medical conditions.

In the December email to staff, Niki Ashmont, assistant director of developmental centers and neuro-medical treatment centers with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, said, “As we begin recruitment efforts for the director, I want you all to know that I am committed to identifying a leader who will recognize the incredible culture that has been built there over the years. While I understand every facility has areas for improvement, I have been so incredibly proud of the support we provide to the people who live at Riddle. I recognize that we are in an unprecedentedly challenging time with the ongoing pandemic and national staffing crisis, but the quality of care has not waivered and that is a testament to the work you all do every day. I cannot thank you enough for this.”

The view the job posting, visit https://bit.ly/3ogUtKK.