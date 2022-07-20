State to cover copay for reduced-price school lunches

Burke County students who qualify for reduced-price lunch will not have to pay for those meals during the 2022-23 school year.

The state budget, H.B. 103, which was signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper on July 11, includes a provision for a one-time reimbursement to school districts designed to “eliminate student copay for reduced price lunch.”

Under the provision, funds will be appropriated from the state general fund for the 2022-23 school year and must be used by districts to provide no-cost lunches to students who qualify for reduced-price lunch under the federal school lunch program.

If the state funding is insufficient to cover copays, excess funds appropriated for the school breakfast program will be used to cover the difference.

Locally, this decision had been expected even in spite of federal waivers that had provided free lunch for all students coming to an end in June. Daniel Wall, child nutrition director for Burke County Public Schools, said the state government has been covering the cost of copays for reduced-price lunches since the 2019-20 school year and the anticipated 2022-23 waivers had already been figured into the budget.

Board Chair Wendi Craven said she is thankful the extra help will continue.

“I’m very grateful because we still have so many families recovering from COVID,” she said. “Also, inflation is so high with food prices – families can’t afford it, so anytime the government will help us, it’s a blessing.”

The district began taking applications for free and reduced lunch on July 1. Craven encouraged everyone to apply regardless of income.

“Don’t feel ashamed, it’s nothing to be ashamed about,” she said. “We’re here to help and we’ll never turn a child away from getting a good meal.”

Online applications for free and reduced-price lunch are available in English and Spanish at www.burke.k12.nc.us and will be emailed to parents according to district administrators. Paper copies are also available at each school office and at BCPS food truck sites during the summer. Applicants will need student ID household income information and case numbers for families participating in assistance programs.