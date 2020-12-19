State to offer free COVID-19 testing this month

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will offer more than 300 no-cost, walk-up or drive through COVID-19 testing events over the next two weeks to help North Carolinians protect themselves and their loved ones during the holidays. This includes testing in partnership with new retailers in seven counties across the state.

In addition to existing testing events throughout North Carolina, retailers in Buncombe, Durham, Harnett, Iredell, Lee, Mecklenburg and Wake counties are offering testing Dec. 26-27 in the parking lots of select Agri Supply, Carlie C’s IGA, Home Depot, Piggly Wiggly and Wegman’s stores.

“We want North Carolinians to do everything possible to protect their loved ones and keep themselves and our community safe,” said Mack McLamb, president of Carlie C’s. “We’re committed to working with NCDHHS to ensure that anyone who needs a COVID test can get one. Our goal is to love the communities we are in, and wellness of our customers is part of that goal.”

For a full list of all testing event times and locations throughout the state, visit the “No-Cost Community Testing Events” page at ncdhhs.gov. More locations are being added each day, and additional testing sites can be found at “Find My Testing Place.”