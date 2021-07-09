State warns COVID-19 cases inching up

COVID-19 cases in Burke County have been falling steadily for since early spring but state health officials are warning hospitalizations and deaths have been inching up across North Carolina.
On Friday, the Burke County Health Department reported a total of 10,450 cases, up from 10,443 cases on Monday. The county reported a total of 10,438 cases on Friday, July 2.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind briefings from the health department, showed 134 active cases on Friday. The county has previously reported 169 deaths due to the virus.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge reported zero hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 15 patients in its virtual hospital.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 543 new cases for a daily percent positive rate of 3.1% and 418 people hospitalized on Friday due to the virus. The state has reported a total of 13,483 deaths due to the virus.
As for vaccinations, the state says 53% of adults in North Carolina are fully vaccinated, while 56% of the population is partially vaccinated against the virus.
In Burke County, 35% of the population (31,953 people) is fully vaccinated and 37% (33,833 people) is partially vaccinated against the virus, according to figures from NCDHHS.
After reporting 18 active cases at Foothills Correctional Institution in Morganton last week, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety was showing zero active cases at the prison on Friday.
NCDHHS said this week the state’s early warning systems are showing more people going to the emergency department with COVID-like illness and elevated viral levels in wastewater in certain regions of the state. To read more about the wastewater monitoring, visit https://bit.ly/3yLJbxJ.
NCDHHS said Thursday that while the state’s trends are far below where they were at the height of the pandemic, cases increased by 12% the week ending on July 3 compared to the previous seven days, and hospitalizations have increased by 8% over the past seven days.
The department said the more infectious Delta variant is rapidly spreading in North Carolina and across the country. It said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classified the Delta variant as a “variant of concern” because it spreads faster than current COVID-19 variants, and early studies have also shown a possible increased risk of hospitalization in people infected with the Delta variant. NCDHHS said more than 50% of new cases in the U.S. are now caused by the Delta variant.
Since May, more than 99% of new cases in North Carolina have occurred in people who are not fully vaccinated, NCDHHS said.
The Burke County Health Department continues to encourage anyone 12 years old or older to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Pfizer vaccine is approved for people 12 and older and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for adults 18 and older, according to the state.
Vaccine locations
Locations in Burke County offering the COVID-19 vaccine include:
- Walmart Pharmacy in the Morganton Heights Shopping Center is offering the Moderna vaccine. Visit walmart.com/covidvaccine or call 828-433-8086. People are asked to bring their insurance card if they have it, but the vaccine is free.
- CVS Pharmacies in Rutherford College (call 828-874-2119) or Morganton (call 828-437-3141) or visit cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.
- Ingles Pharmacy at the store on Carbon City Road in Morganton. Visit ingles-markets.com/pharmacy/pg1/pharmacy-sub/vaccinations.
- Morganton Drug. Visit morgantondrug.com or call 828-433-6353.
- Table Rock Pharmacy. Visit burkecovid.as.me/schedule.php. Those who do not have access to the internet can leave a message at 828-414-8025.
- East Burke Pharmacy. Visit bit.ly/3bPi4cf.
- Walgreens. Visit walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 to make an appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
- Burke Primary Care in Morganton — Call 828-437-4211
- Cannon Pharmacy in Morganton — Call 828-433-5120
- Rock Drug Store in Valdese — Call 828-879-9812
- Drexel Discount Drug in Drexel — Call 828-433-6777
- Good Samaritan Clinic in Morganton — Call 828-212-4185
- High Country Community Health-East Burke in Connelly Spring — Call 828-874-2061
- High Country Community Health-Burke in Morganton — Call 828-608-0800
- Morganton Drug, Inc. in Morganton — Call 828-433-6353
- Bio Medical Applications of North Carolina Inc. BMA of Burke County for clients only
To schedule an appointment for a COVID vaccine, go to myspot.nc.gov and find locations within Burke and surrounding counties. Those who have trouble with scheduling or who do not have access to a computer, contact the Burke County Health Department at 828-764-9150 and dial 0 to speak with the operator for assistance.
Anyone with questions about COVID-19 can call 828-764-9150. The line is answered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.