State warns COVID-19 cases inching up

After reporting 18 active cases at Foothills Correctional Institution in Morganton last week, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety was showing zero active cases at the prison on Friday.

NCDHHS said this week the state’s early warning systems are showing more people going to the emergency department with COVID-like illness and elevated viral levels in wastewater in certain regions of the state. To read more about the wastewater monitoring, visit https://bit.ly/3yLJbxJ.

NCDHHS said Thursday that while the state’s trends are far below where they were at the height of the pandemic, cases increased by 12% the week ending on July 3 compared to the previous seven days, and hospitalizations have increased by 8% over the past seven days.

The department said the more infectious Delta variant is rapidly spreading in North Carolina and across the country. It said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classified the Delta variant as a “variant of concern” because it spreads faster than current COVID-19 variants, and early studies have also shown a possible increased risk of hospitalization in people infected with the Delta variant. NCDHHS said more than 50% of new cases in the U.S. are now caused by the Delta variant.