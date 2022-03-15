State water bill assistance program recognized

RALEIGH — North Carolina is earning national recognition for its success helping low-income families through a new water assistance program for households affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Through the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has helped more than 20,000 households pay their water bills and keep access to water services since Dec. 1, 2021. North Carolina was awarded more than $38 million in federal funds for the program and has distributed nearly $7 million to date.
The assistance program is a temporary emergency action to help eligible households and families afford water and wastewater services. It provides payments for eligible low-income households directly to the utility company through September 2023 or until the funds run out.
Residents can apply online at epass.nc.gov or by downloading and printing a paper application from epass.nc.gov and dropping it off at or faxing it to their county Department of Social Services, or by calling their county DSS.
To be eligible for the program, a household must have at least one U.S. citizen or eligible noncitizen and:
- Have income equal to or less than 150% of the federal poverty level.
- Have household services that are disconnected, in jeopardy of disconnection or have a current outstanding bill.
- Be responsible for the water bill.
Households can apply through Sept. 30, 2023, or until funds are exhausted.
“I am so proud of North Carolina’s efficient work to get these resources out to our families to keep their water running,” Tara Myers, the department’s deputy secretary for employment, inclusion and economic stability said. “Access to water is a basic human need that is critical for health and well-being, and the (the) program is helping many families impacted by the pandemic.”
The federal Administration for Children and Families, which administers the program, celebrated North Carolina’s success with a new video spotlight. The video shows the program’s impact on North Carolina families and includes Tenika Hicks, a program beneficiary; Carla West, the department’s senior director for economic security; and Liz Scott, Wake County economic services director. Produced to mark the one-year anniversary of the American Rescue Plan, the video includes an introduction by Gene Sperling, White House coordinator for the American Rescue Plan.
For information on the program and eligibility, visit bit.ly/3MTj1ko.