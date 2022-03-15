State water bill assistance program recognized

RALEIGH — North Carolina is earning national recognition for its success helping low-income families through a new water assistance program for households affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has helped more than 20,000 households pay their water bills and keep access to water services since Dec. 1, 2021. North Carolina was awarded more than $38 million in federal funds for the program and has distributed nearly $7 million to date.

The assistance program is a temporary emergency action to help eligible households and families afford water and wastewater services. It provides payments for eligible low-income households directly to the utility company through September 2023 or until the funds run out.

Residents can apply online at epass.nc.gov or by downloading and printing a paper application from epass.nc.gov and dropping it off at or faxing it to their county Department of Social Services, or by calling their county DSS.

To be eligible for the program, a household must have at least one U.S. citizen or eligible noncitizen and: