Statewide COVID-19 cases skyrocket, Burke active cases increase

The health department recommends people wear a face covering in areas of high transmission, saying proper hand-washing, along with covering sneezes and coughs, can go a long way.

NCDHHS has said that in the coming months the omicron variant is expected to cause the greatest surge in COVID-19 infections to date. Health officials said early evidence suggested that omicron variant is two to three times as contagious as the delta variant, making it four to six times as contagious as the original COVID-19 virus. The state said data collected showed more rapid waning of protection after the primary vaccination series than was seen with delta or other variants, although vaccines are still effective at preventing severe disease.

Local and state health officials have been pleading with residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and to get a booster shot if eligible.

Adults in the state who are fully vaccinated remains at 69% and adults who have had at least one dose is 74%, according to NCDHHS.

In Burke County, 45% of the population, which includes those 5 years old and up, are fully vaccinated and 47% have had at least one dose of a vaccine.