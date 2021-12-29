Statewide COVID-19 cases skyrocket, Burke active cases increase

North Carolina reported more than 9,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and Burke County is seeing its active cases increase.
The Burke County Health Department reported 339 active cases of the virus Tuesday, making the county’s positivity rate to 7.76%. The News Herald did not receive the department’s update until after deadline Tuesday.
The health department reported there have been approximately 291 new cases reported since its last briefing on Dec. 20.
Burke County’s COVID-19 dashboard reported 368 active cases on Wednesday with 12 people hospitalized.
UNC Health Blue Ridge reported that of the 12 hospitalized, three of them – all unvaccinated – were in the intensive care unit. The health care system reported 109 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital on Wednesday.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 9,377 new cases, with a daily percent positive rate of 17.3%, and 2,122 people hospitalized on Wednesday.
With New Year’s Eve on Friday, the health department is urging people to take precautions.
“Last year after the Christmas holiday, we saw a large increase in COVID-19 cases that left many severely ill and/or hospitalized,” the health department’s briefing said. “According to the CDC, we are remaining in a ‘high’ rate of community transmission. Burke County residents: we ask for your assistance in helping keep our community healthy this season. Please refrain from gathering with other individuals if you are sick.”
The health department recommends people wear a face covering in areas of high transmission, saying proper hand-washing, along with covering sneezes and coughs, can go a long way.
NCDHHS has said that in the coming months the omicron variant is expected to cause the greatest surge in COVID-19 infections to date. Health officials said early evidence suggested that omicron variant is two to three times as contagious as the delta variant, making it four to six times as contagious as the original COVID-19 virus. The state said data collected showed more rapid waning of protection after the primary vaccination series than was seen with delta or other variants, although vaccines are still effective at preventing severe disease.
Local and state health officials have been pleading with residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and to get a booster shot if eligible.
Adults in the state who are fully vaccinated remains at 69% and adults who have had at least one dose is 74%, according to NCDHHS.
In Burke County, 45% of the population, which includes those 5 years old and up, are fully vaccinated and 47% have had at least one dose of a vaccine.
Multiple pharmacies throughout the county are administering vaccines, as well as the county health department.
Vaccination is now open to everyone 5 and older. Visit myspot.nc.gov to find a location. Call 828-764-9150 to schedule an appointment with the health department.
The health department said the FDA authorized, and the CDC has now recommended, booster vaccines for 16- and 17-year-olds to help strengthen and extend protection against COVID-19.
The health department said teens who have received the Pfizer series are now eligible to get their booster dose six months after their second shot. They are only eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 booster, and parental consent is required, it said.
Those looking to get a booster shot must bring their vaccination card. If a person has lost their vaccination card, the health department must be able to verify their vaccination status with the state’s system.
The county health department said regular testing schedules will resume on Monday.
For general questions about COVID-19, call the Burke County Public Information line at 828-764-9150 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at burkenc.org/COVID-19.