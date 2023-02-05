My husband, Doug, and daughter, Liz, actually wanted to go hiking on one of those bone-chilling days before Christmas with the wind chill below zero.

We love having Liz and her husband Ryan visit. They live in Omaha and enjoy hiking and biking when they’re in Burke County. I joined them for short treks in the neighborhood and on the greenway, but mostly cooked and couch-potatoed during their outings.

I couldn’t believe they wanted to be outside on an Arctic blast day in single-digit temps. Here’s my ruggedly fit husband’s philosophy about winter outings: “It’s great! No haze to spoil the views and no bugs!”

Doug’s plan was for them to hike down from the Pinnacle, a spectacular overlook site on Linville Mountain in a ridge along the west side of the Linville Gorge. It’s part of the Mountains to Sea Trail section that Doug and a dedicated crew of volunteers maintain.

The Pinnacle overlook sits 3/10 of a mile from the road; then they’d trek four miles in gale winds and otherworldly cold. I did get to participate. They needed to leave a car at the end of the hike to drive home afterward.

That morning they scrounged around for proper clothing for the expedition. Just to be safe, even I wore long-johns with my jeans, and three layers on top.

The Pinnacle is 15 miles north from Freedom High School, then four more on Old NC 105/Kistler Memorial Highway, which turns into a bumpy unpaved road. It’s 30 minutes or so from our house.

Liz and Ryan rode with me, and Doug took his Subaru. My dependable Highlander had turned over to 100,000 miles that week, and it started up and drove without a hitch. (This is not a story about car trouble, I’m delighted to say.)

We all made sure we had a bathroom visit before we left. Not a great day to have to peel off clothes and make a pit stop in freezing cold woods.

Then we drove up NC 126 past Lake James to a side road. We passed the wide, rocky Linville River and stopped at a friend’s driveway at the end of the trail where we left the Highlander.

Now all in Doug’s car, we made our way back to NC 126 and headed toward our destination. I made a comment about long underwear and Doug pipes up, “Oh, I didn’t wear any.”

“What?” My husband, like the rest of us, doesn’t like to acknowledge he’s aging, but we’re Baby Boomers and need to take care of ourselves! Yes, I gave him grief. “It’s SIX degrees with a 25 mile an hour wind blowing!” He just laughed.

I said, “Liz, you and Ryan may have to haul your frozen stiff dad out of the woods.”

It was kind of a joke, and kind of not. I was really worried. Maybe that anxiety jump-started my bladder. Or my diuretic kicked in. I started feeling the need for a bathroom visit. Well, we were almost to the trail head, and I was sure I could make it home without a problem.

The rutted road and all the bumps didn’t help. Hurry up, I thought. Then Doug pulled over to stop at the Wolf Pit West overlook. “This is a great place for a picture,” he said. So we all got out and snapped several poses. It is pretty fabulous with Table Rock, Shortoff and Hawksbill in the background.

Back in the car, I’m feeling more bladder urgency. Surely we’re almost there.

“What’s that in the road?” Doug slowed and stopped in front of bare branches from a tree that had blown over blocking our way. He and the kids got out to saw off and move bulky limbs. (He always carries tools.) I hopped out to help, hoping that would make it go faster.

Finally, we’re on our way again, and I’m in pain. Time slows during torture. A minute is an hour. The realization dawned I wouldn’t make it.

There’s the pull-off for the trail! A red Jeep sat there with motor running and windows fogged. We stopped. I grabbed my daughter, and we walked a little ways into the trees with her behind to shield me.

Doug went over to speak to whoever was in the Jeep at the pull-off to distract them. I found out later it was William Brown III of Morganton waiting with hot biscuits for his hardy grandson who had camped overnight in the gorge.

I prepared to squat over snow-crusted leaves and twigs. “Mom, turn around and face downhill!” Oh, right.

Whew.

My backside barely felt the icy chill as the relief was so welcome.

Later after the several-hour hike, Liz told me, “We liked the new zigzag re-routes that MST folks created for the trail instead of straight down. Better views.” Numbingly cold weather was no problem, she said, but did add, “Dad and Ryan had frost in their beards.”

I bought two quarts of tomato basil soup from Limbertwig for our lunch and am happily relieved that everyone made it safely down the mountain and home.