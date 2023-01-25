STEM competition returns to Lenoir on April 29

LENOIR — The checkered flag will wave again at the N.C. Gravity Games & Street Fest, a landmark STEM-education festival and racing extravaganza, on Saturday, April 29, in downtown Lenoir.

The free, action-packed day of thrills is sponsored by Google, Appalachian State University, the University of North Carolina and the city of Lenoir. This will be the first time the games have been held since 2019 and will be the 10th overall running in the event’s history.

The Gravity Games is a real-world experience in which students from across the state use STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) lessons to build and race their own gravity-powered cars. The race takes place down Ashe Avenue’s long hill in downtown Lenoir and is cheered on by hundreds of fans as music and other festivities unfold nearby.

Registration is open and organizers encourage teams to get on board early.

Since launching in 2010, the N.C. Gravity Games & Street Fest has enrolled more than 500 student teams from across the state in its STEM competition and entertained tens of thousands. The games and street fair are a signature event of the N.C. Science Festival. Prizes include bragging rights, tech goodies, medals and trophies.

Sponsorships of $1000 are available to help offset materials and travel costs for teams from diverse parts of the state or to help teams make the jump from the Kit Division to the even more challenging Engineered Division.

To request a sponsorship, please complete the application form at shorturl.at/vCEX2.

The event will take place Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and admission is free. For more information, visit www.ncgravitygames.com.