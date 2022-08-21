Sticking to Tar Heel tenacity

Some of my family recently visited Boston. As they spoke of the memorable moments in our history, I decided to find out more of our state’s role in our country’s revolt for freedom.

Most of us that live in North Carolina know something about the origin of why our state is called the “Tar Heel State.” I only knew that it began during our bid for independence from England and began as a sneer and a derogatory moniker. Only later was the term thought of as a matter of pride among North Carolina soldiers.

A turning point of our fight against taxation without representation came after the Revolutionary War battle of Moore’s Creek Bridge in North Carolina on Feb. 27, 1776. Americans defeated the British and ended British authority in North Carolina, as well as boosting patriot morale. The Overmountain Men from the Appalachians and other regiments were instrumental in changing the tide of the war in the Battle of Kings Mountain.

Prior to the Revolutionary War, North Carolina was not just a major supplier of tar, pitch and turpentine to England, but led the world in production of these naval needs from 1720 to1870. At a price of 4 pounds sterling per ton, these vital stores were produced from our numerous long leaf pine trees that grew in the eastern coastal area. The British navy used these supplies to coat wooden ships to prevent leaking and damage.

North Carolina shipped more than 100,000 barrels per year to our soon-to-be British adversary in the Revolutionary War. When news of impending uprising began, one story told was a Naval British officer demanded to know where some tar was for his ships. He was told that it was dumped into the Tar River. The barges that carried the tar and pitch to the coast for shipment dumped their loads to prevent the British from commandeering them and also to slow the march of British soldiers.

One story that was told is one in which Gen. Cornwallis was leading his troops through parts of North Carolina toward Yorktown and crossed the Tar River in May 1781. Upon reaching their destination, they still had tar on their boots. North Carolina was referred to as the Tar Heel state, and the name stuck.

As another story goes, North Carolina troops singlehandedly and successfully fought in a battle in Virginia without the aid of other states. Regiments from other states slipped to the rear of the fighting. When it was all said and done, most of the other regiments were appreciative of the Tar Heels’ efforts.

Still, others may have looked down on the Tar Heels, but their courage in battles fought cannot be denied. In a speech given by Mary Oates Spratt Van Landingham on March 6, 1900 to the Mecklenburg Historical Society in Charlotte, North Carolina was described as a “Vale of Humility between Two Mountains of Conceit,” referring to our northern and southern neighboring states. The term is a source of pride for North Carolinians.

A quote from the June 2, 1863 “NC Standard” paper offers another meaning to the term:

“The troops from other states call us ‘Tar Heels.’ I am proud of the name, as tar is a sticky substance, and the ‘Tar Heels’ stuck…while many others from a more oily state slipped to the rear, and left the ‘Tar Heels’ to stick it out.”

One of the most current uses of the term Tar Heel is by the athletics at the University of North Carolina. Their sports teams changed its name from the White Phantoms to the Tar Heels in the 1920s, but had referred themselves as Tar Heels since the 1880s. The UNC men’s basketball team has 39 ACC titles and won seven national titles, with the first in 1924 when it was called National Invitational Tournament, title and six in the NCAA. UNC women’s soccer has won 21 NCAA championships.

I also found out how the “Old North State” nickname was given to North Carolina. The Carolina Colony was named after King Charles II. The name came from the Latin word for Charles, “Carolus.” Since the northern and southern regions had few similarities, such as culture, physical features and economic status, the Crown split the colony into South and North Carolinas in 1712. North Carolina was deemed “The Old North State.”

So, if you are a native North Carolinian or became one later in your life, there is a proud tradition behind the odd term of “Tar Heel.” It has nothing to do with actual tar that may have been on the boots of our freedom fighting soldiers in our bid to be our own nation, but everything to do with the inner courage, determination and fight to be free from British rule. You don’t have to have tar on your heel to stand up for your rights and take a firm stance to perform the job.

We should take pride in our state and the job well done by our fighting patriots in the War of Independence.