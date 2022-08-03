Still Walkin’ celebrates 'The Days Between'

Jerry Garcia was born on Aug. 1, 1942, and died Aug. 9, 1995. He was the leader of The Grateful Dead, a band long renowned for its long, improvisational passages and its base of colorful and devoted fans, who are known as "Deadheads." These fans celebrate the life of Garcia and the music of the Grateful Dead every year from Aug. 1-9 in what they have dubbed "The Days Between," after one of the last epic songs written by Garcia and the band’s lyricist, Robert Hunter.

The Grateful Dead is also known for it’s grueling touring schedule and its policy of allowing fans to record their concerts and trade them freely as long as no profit is involved. For this reason, the band enjoyed a resurgence in the digital age, where new fans had easy and free access to thousands of hours of their live shows. Although the band garnered little mainstream success over most of it’s 30 years, it has the distinction of having over 100 albums charted on the U.S. Billboard 200. For over two decades, the band has issued mastered recordings of their concerts and they always chart because scores of Deadheads buy them up in the first days of release. During this resurgence, scores of tribute bands have emerged to continue the experience of The Grateful Dead, and various artists have recorded and performed Grateful Dead songs.

Still Walkin’ is a Burke County-based band that plays Grateful Dead covers, originals and covers of other artists including The Rolling Stones, The Beatles and Bob Dylan. The band was formed in 2017 by founding members Richard Avery on guitar and vocals and David Connelly on drums. The current lineup includes Pat Harton on guitar and vocals, Shawn Mull on keyboards and vocals and Royce Smith on bass.

The band will be performing at Catawba Brewing Company on Aug. 6, right in the middle of The Days Between. The band and Catawba Brewing Co. invite all local Deadheads and the Dead curious to come celebrate the life of Jerry Garcia and the phenomenon of the Grateful Dead.