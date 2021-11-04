Stinkbugs and ladybugs - learn to love them

The weather’s about to change and as the nights get colder and the days get shorter, uninvited, eight-legged house guests are bound to start showing up. Yes, it’s time for lady beetles and stink bugs to invade the house. If you are not one of the multitude of homeowners who experience this problem each year, consider yourself lucky!

Both of these insects are congregators, which means they like to group together in large numbers on the side of the house, mostly the south or the east sides, where the sun hits first. From there, they find tiny cracks and crevasses to come inside and make themselves at home. Is it annoying? You bet! But is it dangerous? Not in the least! But say that to me at 6:30 a.m. when I open my eyes to find myself sharing a pillow with three stink bugs!

These critters get in the walls and attics of the house and seek out warm spots in your living rooms, bedrooms, etc. What can you do? Not much, once they are in the house. Insecticides are short lived, and while they will kill insects when sprayed directly on them, there is very little residual effect for later on. It’s best to sweep them or vacuum them when you see them. Don’t mash them, as they can give off a very unpleasant odor. Next spring, take time to search out cracks and crevasses around doors and windows and caulk them. Screening over attic vents also can help with the problem.

When warm weather shows up again, your winter houseguests will leave for the great outdoors. That’s not much consolation, I know but sometimes there’s just not a good solution.

Donna Teasley is an Extension agent specializing in consumer horticulture for Burke County. Contact her at 828-764-9480, or at donna_teasley@ncsu.edu. The North Carolina Cooperative Extension – Burke County Center is located at 130 Ammons Drive, Suite 2 in Morganton. For more information, visit burke.ces.ncsu.edu.