Store hosts Free Comic Book Day

Timmy Mac’s Comics and Games in Morganton will join thousands of comic book shops around the world to celebrate Free Comic Book Day on Saturday, May 7. The shops will give away more than two million comic books globally to introduce people to the wonders of superhero adventures and sci-fi thrillers.

The local Free Comic Book Day will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at Timmy Mac’s Comics and Games at 902 W. Union St. in Morganton. In addition to distributing free comic books, the store will host local artists Stacey Fleming, Sorsha Phillips and Kev Lyerly. Cosplayers and costumed characters of all kinds are welcome.

“There should be something that everyone can enjoy,” said Tim McMahon, owner of Timmy Mac’s Comics and Games. “The wide selection of comic books being published today ensures that readers of all ages — children, teens and adults – can find something they will enjoy.”

He explained why comic books seems to be gaining popularity in today’s culture.

“Comics have influenced the media over the past decade with movies such as ‘Thor,’ ‘Shang-Chi,’ ‘Black Widow,’ ‘The Batman,’ ‘Dr. Strange,’ ‘Shazam!’ ‘Fury of the Gods’ and others,” McMahon said. “Television has also been influenced by shows such as ‘The Walking Dead,’ ‘Loki,’ ‘The Flash,’ ‘Moon Knight’ and ‘WandaVision.’ Comic books have entertained the imagination of all readers since their introduction in the golden age of the 1930s.”

He encouraged people to attend the celebration and dive into the many comic book universes available.

“We at Timmy Mac’s Comics and Games are pleased to host Free Comic Book Day,” McMahon said. “We want everyone to come out and find something that will stir their imagination.”

For more information about comic books, a list of participating publishers and their free comics, visit freecomicbookday.com. For more information about the local Free Comic Book Day celebration, contact Timmy Mac’s Comics and Games at 828-433-6322.