Storm damage was ‘most catastrophic’ Burke EMS captain has ever seen

CRUSO — Burke County got lucky when the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred tore through western North Carolina, but folks about an hour and a half away weren’t so lucky.
The remnants of the storm ransacked Haywood County, leaving six people dead, news reports said. The governor’s office estimated damages across the region to be around $20 million.
The Burke County Special Operations Team and a member of Oak Hill Fire Rescue had been put on standby for local response in the county for potential flooding, but by midday Tuesday, Aug. 17, the team was deployed to Buncombe County, Burke County EMS Capt. John Hood said.
They were stationed at Asheville Fire Station 1, and ended up responding to several water rescue calls to evacuate people who were trapped in their vehicles that were stuck in water on roads, Hood said. No life-threatening injuries were reported from those incidents.
The next day around 10 a.m. they were deployed to Canton, where they spent two days helping rescuers search on land and in water for victims and survivors of the floods.
Then Friday, Aug. 20, they were redeployed to Cruso, where they continued looking for victims and surveyed damage alongside a state engineer.
The crew was able to come home the next evening.
Hood said this was his third deployment around North Carolina to assist after storms caused damage and left people missing.
“This was the most catastrophic damage that I’ve seen in my career,” Hood said. “There was literally, I’d probably say, 50 to 100 structures that had significant damage, and many structures that were completely destroyed or washed away.”
The team also saw damage caused by a mudslide, one that destroyed at least one home and brought mud up to the window sills of another. Hood said that would’ve been about 8 feet off the ground.
He said hundreds of cars were destroyed, and a church suffered “complete devastation” inside. Roads and bridges were completely washed away, and water levels rose so much near one campground that the campers were washed down stream and mangled together.
“They’re going to have a long, long recovery time,” Hood said.
Some older residents at Cruso told Hood and the team that this storm hit harder than Hurricane Frances, the same hurricane that in 2004 caused significant flooding in Morganton.
“They said that was nothing compared to what they went through the week before last,” Hood said. “The homeowner that was there for both of them said that this one was twice as bad.”
One of the blessings, though, for flooding in western North Carolina is that even though water rises fast, it recedes that way, too, Hood said. He said when he’s been deployed to situations in eastern North Carolina, high water levels can stick around for days.
Hood said there was no glory in what the team did Haywood County, and that its members were just doing their jobs.
“I know if it happened to Burke County that the same people we were up there looking for, that they would return the favor,” Hood said. “It’s all for the same purpose; it’s just part of the job. I know they would be here if the roles were reversed.”
He said he was thankful for his co-workers at EMS who helped keep all the county’s ambulances staffed while the team helped out in western North Carolina.
“Every employee here really stepped up to the plate and covered our regular shifts by working extra,” Hood said.
