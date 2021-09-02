Storm damage was ‘most catastrophic’ Burke EMS captain has ever seen

Hood said this was his third deployment around North Carolina to assist after storms caused damage and left people missing.

“This was the most catastrophic damage that I’ve seen in my career,” Hood said. “There was literally, I’d probably say, 50 to 100 structures that had significant damage, and many structures that were completely destroyed or washed away.”

The team also saw damage caused by a mudslide, one that destroyed at least one home and brought mud up to the window sills of another. Hood said that would’ve been about 8 feet off the ground.

He said hundreds of cars were destroyed, and a church suffered “complete devastation” inside. Roads and bridges were completely washed away, and water levels rose so much near one campground that the campers were washed down stream and mangled together.

“They’re going to have a long, long recovery time,” Hood said.

Some older residents at Cruso told Hood and the team that this storm hit harder than Hurricane Frances, the same hurricane that in 2004 caused significant flooding in Morganton.