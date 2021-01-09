Storm scatters up to 6 1/2 inches of snow around Burke

The winter storm that rolled through Burke County on Thursday night and Friday dropped snow in a scattered nature, ranging from 1 1/2 to 6 1/2 inches around Burke County, according to snowfall totals curated by the National Weather Service.

According to the NWS, snowfall totals were 1 1/2 inches in Morganton, 2 inches west-southwest of Glen Alpine, 2 inches in Valdese, 2 1/2 inches northeast of Valdese, 4 inches north-northeast of Glen Alpine, 4 inches in Glen Alpine, 4 1/2 inches east of Table Rock and 6 1/2 inches south of Jonas Ridge. Those totals all were reported between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday.

That variety could be seen in surrounding counties, as well, with 2-4 inches reported in Avery, 2-3 in Caldwell, between 1/10 and 1/2 inch in Catawba, 3/10 to 4/10 inch in Lincoln, 1/2 to 6 inches in McDowell, and 1/10 to 3/10 inch in Rutherford.

"This storm system didn’t have a great feed of moisture associated with it from the Gulf of Mexico," said Dan Crawley, a weather forecaster with locally based Foothills Action Network. "The upper low dynamic was triggering everything. Ultimately, what happened was enough dry air in the atmosphere wrapped into the upper low to break up the moisture that was being squeezed out. That created the scattered nature.