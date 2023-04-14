Burke County Animal Services says a stray dog has tested positive for rabies after it bit someone.

Animal Services says on Tuesday, April 4, an investigation was launched after Burke County Animal Enforcement officers were notified that a stray dog bit someone. The person who was bitten is receiving medical attention, it says.

Humane traps were set to catch the dog and it was safely trapped, impounded and placed in quarantine for rabies observation at Burke County Animal Services on April 5, according to a release from Animal Services.

On April 7, Animal Services staff observed a behavioral change in the dog, who started charging the front of the kennel. The dog was humanely euthanized and taken for testing the following Monday based on a recommendation from the overseeing veterinarian, Dr. Jenni McGrady, the release said.

The tests results confirmed on Thursday that the dog tested positive for rabies.

The dog was trapped near Crescent Woods Road off NC 126 in the Lake James community, which has many stray dogs in the area, the release said. It said animal enforcement officers will be working to trap them in the coming days and weeks.

Burke County Animal Enforcement officers have canvassed the community to inform residents of the incident and Animal Services and the Burke County Health Department want to make all residents aware in case they or their pets have visited the area recently, the release said. If someone feels they have been exposed to rabies they should reach out to their medical provider or the Burke County Health Department and ask for the communicable disease nurse at 828-764-9150, the release said.

Animal Services says a low-cost rabies clinic will be held soon for pet owners needing to update their pet’s rabies vaccines. Follow Burke County Animal Services on Facebook for more information.

North Carolina law requires that all domestic pets (cats, dogs and ferrets), whether living inside or outside, four months or older, be vaccinated against rabies. Even animals that are confined in outdoor fenced areas should have current rabies vaccinations because wild animals can get into these areas and attack your pets, the release said.

Burke County Animal Services says rabies circulates within wildlife populations. Tips to help prevent you, your family and your pets from coming in contact with the rabies virus are:

Avoid direct contact with wildlife, dead or alive.

Never touch any wildlife with your bare hands.

If you find a sick or injured animal, contact animal enforcement at 828-764-9575 and let them handle it.

Do not try to rescue or treat the animal yourself.

Avoid any animal displaying unnatural behavior. Wild animals are not usually friendly so be very careful if they approach you.

Feed your pets indoors. Leaving food outside will attract dogs, cats or other wildlife and bring them into your yard.

Animal-proof your trash. Make sure that your trashcan lids are secure and do not leave trash bags outside the cans.

Report all stray animals to animal enforcement. Stray animals may not be vaccinated against rabies and run the risk of carrying the virus.

For information on Rabies Control & Prevention, and NC Rabies Control Laws, visit the North Carolina Public Health website at https://epi.dph.ncdhhs.gov/cd/rabies/control.html.

Burke County Animal Services & Animal Enforcement is a county-operated and tax-funded animal shelter located in Morganton. More information about Animal Services can be found at www.burkenc.org/2444/Animal-Services.