Student accepted into advanced education program

VALDESE — Zakk Heile has been accepted into the N.C. School of Science and Mathematics Online Program for 2021-23.

The program is a supplemental, two-year, sequenced honors program for students who also remain enrolled at their local high schools. Begun in 2008, NCSSM Online provides valuable preparation for college and a learning community of accomplished, motivated peers.

Fueled by a strong aptitude and interest in STEM topics, Heile participated in experiences that helped him learn more in this field. He competed in the Morganton Art Design Engineering Competition all three years it was offered. He also is a member of robotics, Math Counts and direct digital manufacturing teams. He has attended several engineering camps, including a weeklong engineering camp at the School of Science and Mathematics’ campus in Durham.

As part of the online program, Heile will travel to the school’s campus on select weekends for class work and activities with other students there, but will live in Valdese the rest of the time. He will continue participating in the Burke Youth Organized Philanthropists, serving as the media specialist for Friends of the Valdese Rec, working for Burke County Parks and Recreation and performing as section leader in the Draughn High School Marching Band.

Heile is the son of Beth and Eric Heile of Valdese and the grandson of Patricia Zimmerman of Valdese and Bill and Joyce Heile of Indianapolis.