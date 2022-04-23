Student art show makes return to in-person event

The North Carolina School for the Deaf is bringing its annual art show back to the community this week for the first time in more than three years.

The NCSD annual art show will take place Monday through Friday in the Crutchfield Library on the NCSD campus. The show will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day and visitors will need to check in at the front office in the main building with the clocktower. NCSD Art Teacher Jennifer Willet said that visitors will be given directions to the library when they check in. The art show will feature artwork from all of the school’s K-8 students as well as all high school students who have taken an art class during the year.

According to Willet, this is the first time the art show has been held in-person and open to the community in several years.

“There was a couple of years where they didn’t have an art teacher in the position and then the year I started was the year that COVID happened,” she said. “I was planning on having one in-person, but then, because of COVID, everything got shut down, so I did a virtual one.”

Willet is excited to be able to bring the art show back and showcase her student’s work to the community.

“The partnership with the community is really important for our school,” she said.

For Willet, the art show represents an important opportunity for all her students to share their work from those who are just fulfilling their elementary school art requirement, to talented and passionate high school art students.

“It is all of the students I have had for art this year,” she said. “One of the things I love about having the art show for the community is I don’t pick kids that necessarily have the most aesthetically pleasing art, but it’s an opportunity for all of them to showcase who they are.”

Willet became an art teacher because of a passion she developed for artistic expression when she was in school. She hopes to be able to pass that passion on to her students so they can also find fulfillment in the arts.

“For me personally, the reason I wanted to be an art teacher, is because it’s an outlet. For me, it was almost therapeutic growing up,” she said. “Not every student is necessarily gifted in terms of academic content like math and reading, science, core subjects, and so sometimes art is the element they have. It’s an area that they can shine in.”

Willet believes art can be especially meaningful for deaf and hard of hearing students.

“For our students, particularly, it’s a way of communication,” she said.

She said that, outside of school, many NCSD students have limited exposure to language and communication.

“Not all the families sign, they definitely live in a hearing world,” she said. “This is a way for them to express themselves where there is not a language barrier.”

The North Carolina School for the Deaf is located at 517 W. Fleming Drive. The art show is free and open to the public.

Jason Koon is a staff writer and can be reached at jkoon@morganton.com.