A local student has been recognized for supporting the residents and staff members of the J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center.

Ashlyn Robinson, a rising junior at Patton High School, received a North Carolina Governor’s Volunteer Service Award for serving in the center’s Volunteen program. She was nominated by Summer Nixon-Snell, volunteer coordinator at the center that cares for special-needs individuals.

“I attended the Riddle Center Christmas parade for many years and was able to meet some of the people who live there,” Robinson said. “Watching the residents experience so much joy is what inspired me to get involved four years ago.”

She was one of five people in Burke County to receive awards from the program this year. Awardees were honored at a ceremony hosted by Volunteer Burke on May 23 at First United Methodist Church of Morganton.

Megan Parillo, volunteer coordinator for Amorem, introduced Robinson at the ceremony and described her duties at the center. Robinson assisted with office work and resident events, and collected needed items for residents, such as personal care products.

“I thoroughly enjoy brightening the day of others, whether it be residents or staff,” Robinson said. “I especially enjoy playing cards and board games with the residents. The most challenging aspect of volunteering for me was learning to communicate with people who may not be verbal. I have learned that there are many ways for people to communicate, not just language.”

Parillo said Robinson was moved to find a way to provide inspiration to the Riddle Center staff, so she crafted “hope jars” for them.

“In Ashlyn’s spare time at home, she created hope jars for every cottage break room,” Parillo said. “In the hope jar, she put handwritten slips of paper that said inspirational sayings, like ‘Every moment is a fresh beginning,’ ‘The best is yet to be’ and ‘You are braver than you believe.’ When the hope jars were delivered to the cottages, the staff were excited and eagerly grabbed a message to read. They got big smiles on their faces and shared their sayings and encouragements with one another.”

Robinson was pleased with the outcome of the project.

“I was elated to hear that my hope jars brightened the day of others,” she said. “I even had people reach out to me and share that the quotes I wrote meant a lot to them.”

She noted the lessons she learned while volunteering.

“When making people the focus, it is important to really pay attention and be present in the moment so you will know what is needed,” Robinson said. “At the end of the day, there is no greater feeling than knowing that you made a difference for someone. I have continued to volunteer at the Riddle Center several times each month. The relationships made with the residents and staff are priceless.”

In addition to her work with the Riddle Center, Robinson has volunteered with Southmountain Children and Family Services and made hope jars and collected donations of stuffed animals for the Child Advocacy Center. She is a varsity cheerleader and a member of the Anchor and HOSA clubs at Patton High School.

“Volunteering has inspired me to pursue a degree in social work and serve youth who have experienced trauma,” Robinson said.

She shared her feelings about being recognized for her volunteer service.

“It was such an honor to receive the Governor's Volunteer Service Award,” Robinson said. “I had the pleasure of standing alongside some amazing recipients who are doing great things in our community.”

She also speaks to groups about the importance of volunteering and encourages everyone to consider getting involved with a good cause.

“Mother Teresa said it well: ‘If you can't feed 100 people, feed just one,” Robinson said. “’I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples.’ No act of volunteering is too big or too small. The world can always use more kindness.”