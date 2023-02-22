The Catawba Valley Leadership Foundation has expanded its Strong Student Leader program into seven area high schools, and according to Catawba Valley Leadership Foundation Director Victoria Schronce, aims to expand into Burke County high schools next year.

The program provides practical, real-world development to help each student participant clarify their identity, develop tools for good relationships, and be better prepared for vocational success.

“This program has seen tremendous growth because of the collaborative spirit of the high school principals, the dozens of local, high caliber community leaders who volunteer in the program every week, and the generosity of several local individual and corporate sponsors led by E-Z Way Auto Sales of Hickory and Village Motors of Conover,” Schronce said.

Scott Broome, managing partner of Broome Insurance, who volunteers for the program at Bunker Hill High School said he’s thankful for the opportunity to point young people toward a “path of success.”

“Our company’s commitment to bless our community makes the opportunity to volunteer with the Strong Student Leadership program an easy decision,” he said. “I might not be able to directly help with many of the world’s problems, but I can commit to positively affecting those in my community who have committed to pursuing success with intentionality.”

The Strong Student Leader program launched in 2019 with 20 students at Newton-Conover High School. Along with Newton-Conover the program now also serves students at Hickory High School, South Caldwell High School, Fred T. Foard High School, Bunker Hill High School, Alexander Central High School and Maiden High School. Schronce said she hopes to be able to expand the program to more area high schools, including Burke County schools next year, if funding allows.

Stephen Westmoreland, principal of Fred T. Foard High School, played a key role in promoting the program throughout the Catawba County school system and said he was extremely excited to expand the program to his school.

“(The) original curriculum and engaging mentors will prepare our students for life after high school,” he said. “It’s fantastic we have a foundation whose sole purpose is to help develop strong leaders in our community.”

The Catawba Valley Leadership Foundation is a nonprofit organization that provides programs and resources to develop leaders in the community. Visit www.catawbaleadership.org or email Victoria at victoria@catawbaleadership.org to learn more.