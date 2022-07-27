Student receives award for serving community

A local student has received statewide recognition for making a positive impact in his community.

Malik Harris, a rising sophomore at Freedom High School and founder of the Burke County State of Youth group, has received a North Carolina Governor’s Volunteer Service Award, according to the Volunteer Burke organization, which solicits nominations for the awards each year.

Harris still serves as president of Burke County State of Youth, a local chapter of a national movement encouraging young people to improve their communities through organized volunteer service projects. He shared in a previous News Herald article that he was motivated to give local youth a voice and opportunities for public service.

Since its founding in November 2020, the organization has presented a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in partnership with the Burke County Health Department, distributed masks and other personal protective equipment, hosted various food and clothing drives to assist people in need, created care packages for those in shelters and long-term care facilities, and planted trees to improve and beautify the environment.

“Working in BCSOY has taught me a couple of very important life lessons, (including) the importance of working as a team,” Harris said. “We would not be successful if it wasn’t for my team of youth leaders that work hard to keep BCSOY running.”

He said the experience also has improved his communication skills and highlighted the importance of leadership and people.

“The most important thing I felt like BCSOY has taught me is how important it is to be a good leader and serve people without expectations of praise, because it’s your heart,” Harris said.

One of his proudest moments with the organization was the completion of its most recent project, a care package drive.

“In that drive, not only were we able to collect enough items to assemble 150 packages, 75 going to Burke United Christian Ministries and the other 75 going to a local homeless shelter, but we were able to partner with Burke County Public Schools, which allowed participants of the Entrepreneurship Camp under the leadership of Jennifer Browning to deliver those packages,” Harris said. “My other (proud moment) is when Freedom High School allowed BCSOY to throw a party for the Special Education Department in our school. The teachers, students and members of BCSOY that rallied to help us plan, get materials and make sure every student got something was exciting. Members of the school board and the assistant superintendent came and visited. The love that we gave was reciprocated, and it was a great day for us and those students!”

Even during the summer, the group is planning future projects to serve the community, including a car wash and a mental health summit.

“If any organization is interested in working with us in planning this mental health summit or partner with us in any way, you can reach out to me directly at bcsoypresident@gmail.com,” Harris said.

In addition to school and BCSOY, Harris has many extracurricular and volunteer opportunities keeping him busy. He serves on the Morganton Human Relations Commission and the NAACP Political Action Committee and volunteers with Burke United Christian Ministries. He is active in the youth ministry at his church, El Bethel Baptist. He also plays the mellophone/French horn in the school band and serves as section leader.

“While not being a part of student government at Freedom High School, I and a team of students have planned events and school activities, including but not limited to, Best of Freedom Voting for Teacher Appreciation Week, where students got to vote for their favorite teachers in each subject and an overall teacher of the year, and a celebration of Coach Rogers event, where students got to wish farewell to Coach Rogers by signing a bulletin board and taking a picture with a life size cutout of the man himself,” Harris said.

He expressed appreciation for being honored with a NC Governor’s Volunteer Service Award.

“It makes me proud knowing my efforts to create change and inspire others are not overlooked, and that it sparks our community in a way that makes them want to take action,” Harris said. “I remain humble in the fact that I don’t do any of my work for self-righteousness or glory, but to give glory to God, and that there is always more work to be done.”

He encouraged people to consider how they can make a difference through volunteering.

“In a dark world where it’s all about advancing yourself, the light of working with and for each other through volunteering is essential,” Harris said. “While legislative change is important, the state of our government is not ready to make those real changes (with the clear need that charitable change needs to be fed by nonpartisan/bipartisan efforts). Volunteering in our community is the leeway into creating and sustaining positive change.”

When asked about his future, Harris described himself standing at a crossroads.

“I have two ideas for after high school,” Harris said. “The first would be I continue on to college at Appalachian Hayes School of Music to get my music education and instrumental conducting major, with the hopes that I can teach music in our schools. My second idea is to major in political science and/or public administration, with the hopes to jump into the world of local, state and maybe federal politics.”

Mike Swan, superintendent of Burke County Public Schools, shared his admiration for Harris.

“Malik is a very bright and very generous young man who makes an impact on people anywhere he goes,” Swan said. “He has a servant heart and is a great leader not only among his peers, but also in our community. We are proud of him for all of his accomplishments and for receiving this prestigious North Carolina Governor’s Volunteer Service Award. Malik has a bright future ahead of him, and this is just the beginning. I can’t wait to see everything that he accomplishes.”