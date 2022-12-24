Student receives hands-on government experience

RALEIGH - Zakk Heile, a senior at Draughn High School and the online program at the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics, recently spent four days in Raleigh participating in the North Carolina Governor’s Page Program.

Established in 1973, the program gives high school students from all over the state hands-on participation in their state government.

During the week, Heile was based out of the Governor’s office. He toured the Legislative Building, the State Capitol and the North Carolina Museum of History. A highlight was visiting the Executive Mansion, decorated for Christmas, and meeting N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper. He complimented the Governor’s Hometown Strong Program, which has been an asset to municipalities in Burke County.

Heile met with state government officials, including Josh Dobson, N.C. Secretary of Labor; Sam Ervin - North Carolina Supreme Court Justice and Morganton native; Eddie Buffaloe, N.C. Secretary of Public Safety; Emma Sandoe, associate director of strategy and planning at North Carolina Medicaid; and Daphne Moore, volunteerism manager. They explained how state government works and how it impacts the lives of North Carolinians.

After learning from the elected and appointed officials, Heile developed a policy proposal and submitted it to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality. The proposal asks DEQ to be more inclusive to struggling committees by lowering the grant match requirements based on a municipality’s general fund budget.

He also planned a service project for his hometown. As president of the DHS Interact Club, he will organize a workday at Valdese Lakeside Park with the Rotary Club of Valdese, the Friends of the Valdese Rec, Interact clubs, DHS students and the entire community this spring.

“I appreciated the time officials gave to me out of their busy day,” Heile said. “This experience has shaped the way I think about government and those it serves. It will stay with me as I plan my future career path.”

Heile also served as a Senate page under N.C. Sen. Warren Daniel and as a House page under N.C. Rep. Hugh Blackwell this year. He is the son of Eric and Beth Heile of Valdese.